Superstar Uncertainty Takes Over NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and what was expected to be a quiet trade season has taken a sharp turn as rumors of superstar deals fly. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made it clear he is open to leaving the team, throwing the whole deadline into disarray. The Bucks are not the only team who could make a move, as the Memphis Grizzlies also possess a disgruntled star.

Only two deals have been completed this deadline, with the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards completing the more notable of the two. Anytime a former All-Star gets moved there will be excitement from a fanbase, and this time it comes from the nation’s capitol.

Madness in Milwaukee

There are a multitude of questions facing the Bucks amid the Antetokounmpo trade saga. The biggest of these is whether they will actually deal him. Just a few years ago it would be unthinkable to trade away a player of his caliber, but deals for superstars have become a norm in today’s NBA. Just last season we saw an All-NBA player get dealt in Luka Doncic.

If the Bucks decide to trade him, the package in return will be something to monitor. They have sent out draft capital to the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trailblazers, which has left them without full control of their first round picks until 2031. Blowing up the roster with hopes of tanking for a high pick goes out the window, unless the Antetokounmpo trade involves the Blazers. The Bucks could look to recuperate their picks, but that would require Portland to be interested in acquiring the All-Star.

We have seen more teams look towards patience rather than pulling the trigger on a big trade. The Blazers have a young roster and could look to follow the path of the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder. Those teams allowed their young cores to develop and grow, and now sit as the top seed in their respective conferences. The success of those two teams could keep the Blazers from even making an offer for Antetokounmpo. If a three-team trade happens, do not be surprised if Portland is involved.

The flip side for Milwaukee would be attempting to acquire a player in return who can help them “remain” competitive. Remain is a very relative term, as the Bucks sit as the 12-seed in the East. If Milwaukee wants to compete for a play-in spot this season, a deal with the New York Knicks centered around Karl-Anthony Towns would make a lot of sense.

Regardless of what the Bucks decide to do, Antetokounmpo will be generating the most headlines this deadline.

Melodrama in Memphis

Ja Morant has seen his relationship with the Grizzlies sour in recent weeks, leading to speculation on whether or not a trade could get done to send him somewhere else. The Grizzlies have struggled this season, sitting as the 12-seed in the West as Morant has played just 20 games this season due to injury and a short team suspension.

Connor Dunning, executive producer of the Gabe Kuhn Show on 929espn, said there are teams like the Miami Heat who have shown interest in Morant. There are multiple hurdles to pulling off a deal.

The first problem is that Morant cannot stay on the court.

“Ja has played 79 games, I think it’s 79 games, in three years,” Dunning said. “That is why his trade value is where it is.”

Morant’s value is at its lowest since he has entered the league. If he were to be dealt at the trade deadline, it would likely be for an expiring contract and maybe a draft pick.

“I also think we are kind of waiting for the Giannis domino to fall because no team could realistically be involved with Ja Morant until they know that Giannis isn’t an option,” Dunning said.

This just goes to show how much the deadline hinges on the Bucks decision. Teams like the Heat will not be pursuing Morant with pieces that could be used to acquire Antetokounmpo.

“The most likely move is that the Grizzlies hold onto Morant with hopes of his value increasing around the draft,” Dunning explained. “If they can ship him off in exchange for a pick in what is expected to be a talented 2026 draft class, it will allow them to build around their already established core with two newcomers, as well as getting off the last two years of Morant’s contract.”

Early Moves

The Hawks and Wizards pulled off the first trade of the deadline when Trae Young was sent to Washington in exchange for C.J. McCollum and Corey Kispert. The Wizards made out like bandits, walking away with a former All-Star without having to give up any draft picks.

If you were to tell a Hawks fan even just three years ago that they would trade Young, and not get back any draft capital, they would laugh in your face. While the Hawks have been remarkably more successful without Young, it is still difficult to not get back a better package.

For Washington, they are able to pair Young with its young big man Alex Sarr. Sarr should complement Young well, and provide a core for what Washington hopes is a successful rebuild. The Wizards were also able to hold onto the treasure trove of draft picks they have acquired, leading to them being able to add more young talent in the draft after this season.

Category: Basketball, Miami Heat, NBA