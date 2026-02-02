Zack Swanwick Leads No. 5 Florida Men’s Golf into 2026 Spring Season

With the 2026 spring season looming, the Florida Gators men’s golf team looks to carry its momentum following two straight tournament victories to end the fall. The Gators open the season ranked No. 5 in the NCAA’s first spring preseason rankings revealed Thursday.

Sophomore Zack Swanwick is looking for a second-year leap after an impressive freshman season. The New Zealand native appeared in all 12 tournaments his first year and earned a spot on the 2025 All-SEC Freshman team for his efforts.

But his most impressive outing came in the SEC Tournament. Swanwick went 3-0 in match play, including winning the match-clinching point that gave the Gators their 17th SEC championship.

“Him being through that as a freshman is only going to make him more dangerous,” said coach J.C. Deacon. “He’s going to be a rock for us for the rest of his career.”

Swanwick said he is excited for the opportunity to defend the conference crown.

“We had some pretty good success last year,” Swanwick said. “I’m looking forward to head back and reclaim that title.”

In addition, Swanwick believes his early experience in the SEC Tournament has helped him gain confidence entering his second spring.

“I’m definitely a lot more confident heading into an event like that,” he said. “Last year I didn’t really know what I was getting into, but being able to be in that moment and come out on top really helps me.”

Swanwick followed up his freshman campaign with a strong outing in the fall, seen by his performances in Florida’s Williams Cup and East Lake Cup titles.

Swanwick finished 3-under par in the opening round of the Williams Cup, putting him tied for fifth individually alongside junior Jack Turner. He finished tied first in day two with a 7-under par score, and ended the tournament top three as the Gators stood victorious.

In the East Lake Cup semifinal against the Ole Miss Rebels, Swanwick logged an even round in nine holes to finish T9. In the final round against the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers, he recovered from an early one-hole deficit and defeated Paul Chang with a birdie on hole 17 to clinch his match. He helped Florida secure its first victory in the prestigious event.

“He’s developed into a rock solid part of our lineup,” Deacon said. “He’s a very consistent ball-striker and he’s working hard on his chipping and his putting.”

In qualifying matches against his teammates, Swanwick is undefeated so far, earning him high praise and trust from the long-tenured head coach.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that,” Deacon said. “That’s a consistency that I’m a big believer in.”

Florida will tee off Monday at the Sea Best Invitational in Atlantic City, Florida to begin the spring campaign.

