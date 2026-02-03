Florida Softball’s Walton Gives Update on Ace Keagan Rothrock

In her freshman year at Florida, Keagan Rothrock looked unstoppable on the mound. The right-handed pitcher out of Indiana led the country in games started, innings pitched, complete games, appearances and wins.

In 2025, Rothrock and Florida looked to up the tempo and fully unlock her potential, but injuries halted her progression.

Rothrock was sidelined for five weeks due to compartment syndrome, an ailment where the muscles grow faster than the fascia tissue surrounding them. The 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year’s injury proved to be costly for Florida, losing five games without Rothrock in the circle, compared to the one loss against No. 14 Duke. Rothrock could not return to her 2024 form, as her ERA went from a 2.59 to a 3.24 in 2025.

Heading into the 2026 season, Rothrock is the ace of a deep Florida team, which is hungry for more after crashing out of the Women’s College World Series early.

“I don’t know that there will ever be a clean bill of health for Keagan [Rothrock],” UF coach Tim Walton said at last week’s media availability. “She’s never not on my injury report, she does not run with the team.”

Rothrock has given Florida fans hope for this season after a successful outing during fall ball. She threw 20 innings, held a 0.90 ERA and struck out 31 while opposing hitters hit .132.

All eyes are on Rothrock and the No. 6 ranked Florida Gators as its season opens Friday at the USF Rawlings Invitational in Tampa. The Gators will face Illinois State, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

