Former Florida Star Walter Clayton Jr. Traded to Memphis Grizzlies

Former Florida basketball star Walter Clayton Jr. was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Memphis Grizzlies, per multiple reports. The trade is pending until all players pass their physicals.

Clayton spent his first two years in college at Iona University before transferring to UF in 2023. During his time as a Gator, he led the team to a national championship in 2025, having one of the most productive seasons in Florida history. His 1,346 points as a Gator give him the most points within a two-season span of any Gator player.

Clayton’s list of honors sits at 19 long, including being named 2025 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, 2025 Consensus 1st-Team All-America (AP, NABC, Sporting News, USBWA) and 2025 SEC Tournament MVP.

Walter Clayton Jr. is accompanied by Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks (two 2027s and one 2031), racking up a massive $28.2 million trade exception, the largest ever in the NBA. The group is being traded from the Jazz for Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr.

Clayton, who was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, averaged 6.8 points and 3.2 assists in 18 minutes of action per game in his rookie season. He appeared in 45 games.

The Grizzlies trading their Defensive Player of the Year (2023-2024), Jaren Jackson Jr., indicates the organization is heading towards a re-build. While re-negotiating a deal for Jackson, the team did not sign an extension with their starting point guard, Ja Morant.

This hints at a trade for Morant, giving Clayton the opportunity to earn more playtime with the Grizzlies.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

