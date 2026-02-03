Harris-Miranda Steps Into Starring Role In Year Two With Gators

In just her second season with the Florida Gators, senior gymnast Selena Harris-Miranda has quickly become a key presence in one of the nation’s top programs.

Coming from UCLA as the defending Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year, Harris-Miranda jumped headfirst into The Swamp. After earning the 2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year, she went on to become an All-American and one of just nine gymnasts in the nation to record multiple perfect 10s in the 2025 season.

Last season, Harris-Miranda held the Gators top event score in all-around (39.875), vault (10.0) tying Danie Ferris and balance beam (10.0) with Leanne Wong.

With Wong’s graduation in 2025, Harris-Miranda knew she had big shoes to fill. Wong held the top event scores in uneven bars, balance beam and floor with a 10.0 in all three categories. Her leadership and talent left a void for the Gators that Harris-Miranda wasted no time filling.

“She’s shown her ability every day on the competition floor. That is where she shines,” UF coach Jenny Rowland said. “Her calmest is out in the spotlight.”

The Gators opened the 2026 season with a quad-meet victory Jan. 9. Harris-Miranda was a competition highlight after scoring a 9.975 on beam.

Harris-Miranda competed in all four events for the first time this season during Florida’s meet against Arkansas last Friday, including her debut on floor.

“Honestly, it felt like the right time to come back and do all-around and do floor,” Harris-Miranda said. “My body felt a lot better, I felt a lot healthier and I also felt a lot more confident on floor.”

She won the competition’s all-around award with a 39.675 and secured a 9.925 on floor, which pushed Florida above a 198 for the first time this season. Harris-Miranda has not scored below a 9.9 this season in any event.

Harris-Miranda’s consistency has become a stabilizing force for Florida, providing reliable scores as the Gators continue to chase the nation’s top ranking. She holds Florida’s top event scores of 2026 in all-around (39.675), vault (9.95) and beam (9.975).

“I feel more confident than ever and I only get better from competing,” Harris-Miranda said.

The Gators head into the week ranked No. 2 in the Road to Nationals poll and travel to face No. 7 Missouri on Friday at 9 p.m.

