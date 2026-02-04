Former UF Star Billy Horschel Finds Resurgence at TGL

Former Florida golfer Billy Horschel has found his game again in the Tomorrow Golf League after a breakdown in the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

The TGL is a team-based indoor golf league with each team having four players. Each team has three players per match and each team plays five regular-season matches before the playoffs.

How the scoring works for the TGL is that the first nine holes are three-on-three alternating shot, then the last six are one-on-one, with each hole worth one point. Teams also have three hammers to throw to make a hole worth two or even three points, in which the opponent can either concede the hole and give the hammer-throwing team a point or accept it to play out the hole. Horschel has led the Atlanta Drive to a 2-1 record.

During the 2023 Memorial Tournament, Horschel shot an 84 on the first day and had a breakdown about his love for golf. Horschel had a tearful interview in which he admitted his confidence was at an all-time low and he was having physical struggles hitting the ball, especially with his drive, which had been the top of his game for many years.

“As much as I would love to throw the towel and not come out tomorrow, that’s just not in me; I’m just not one of those players,” Horschel said.

After the breakdown, Horschel took time for mental recovery and a year later went on to win the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship and found his resurgence in the inaugural season of the TGL in 2025.

During the 2025 TGL season, Horschel, alongside Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay, finished the season 4-1 and won the inaugural championship for the Atlanta Drive. Horschel found his love for the game again and played to his strong suit in putting. He was first in singles points won in the league with eight, tied for first in overtime holes won and singles holes won.

After finding his groove, Horschel underwent hip surgery on his right side in early May 2025 and was out for several months, but has returned to the Tour and for the second season of the TGL. This season, Horschel leads the league in singles points won with six and in total points won with 14. He is also tied for first in singles holes won. In the season opener, Horschel nailed a 37-foot eagle putt to win the match for Atlanta against New York.

“It’s a fun atmosphere, it’s fun to be with these boys tonight and what a heck of a start to season two of TGL,” Horschel said.

Horschel was a star on the Gators golf team from 2005-2009, racking up accolades every year. He was named All-American all four years, including three first-team All-American selections. Horschel was named the SEC player of the year in 2007 and in 2009. In his time at UF, he also tied for first at NCAA Regionals twice and had two top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championship.

After his time at UF, Horschel made his PGA Tour debut in 2011. Horschel won his first tournament in 2013 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In the 2014 season, Horschel won the BMW Championship in Atlanta, which secured him the FedEx Cup. Since the FedEx Cup win, he has won five other tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Horschel and the Atlanta Drive will play their next matches on Feb. 23, with a doubleheader against Boston and Los Angeles.

