Gianna Monaco Steps Away from Gators Lacrosse

Gianna Monaco stepped away from the Florida lacrosse program Monday for personal reasons and will not return.

Her departure came days before the Gators’ scheduled first season game against Loyola Maryland, which was postponed for Saturday and rescheduled for Feb. 17. Following her departure, coach Amanda O’Leary wished Monaco the best and continued enthusiasm for the start of the regular season.

“We wish Gianna all the best in her future endeavors,” she said. “We are looking forward to starting the season this week.”

Monaco recently earned a spot as an All-American member of the 2026 USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason First Team. She played a major part in the Gators’ success in the 2025 regular and postseason.

She started 21 of 23 games, recording a team-high 95 points, with 73 goals. She tied Florida’s NCAA tournament game record of seven goals and eight points in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Mercer. Monaco also led her team in points (7) and goals (5) in the Big 12 championship game, where the Gators won their 12th conference title.

In addition to her offensive capabilities, Monaco contributed outside the box score. She was known to constantly encourage her team to push past mistakes and was well-regarded for her composure, a trait Frannie Hahn had mentioned she admired. O’Leary commented last year on Monaco’s hard work in improving her lacrosse and also her leadership.

“She’s somebody that you can go to,” she said. “She instills her wisdom every day at practice.”

Despite her decision, the Gators have not completely lost hope. Crucial veterans still remain on the team, including senior captain Kaitlyn Davies, who scored the game-winning overtime goal against No. 10 Stanford to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight. Theresa Bragg, the other senior captain, also remains. She has won the Preseason Big 12 defender of the year for two consecutive years.

In Monday’s media availability, junior captain Ashley Dyer expressed confidence in her team to fill Monaco’s shoes. She named Hahn and Clark Hamilton as underclassmen who are stepping up this season.

“Frannie Hahn had a great breakout year last year,” Dyer said. “Clark has looked great, and she contributed a lot, so definitely some big shoes to fill, but I am very confident in our personnel.”

Only sophomores, Hahn and Hamilton earned spots on the Preseason All-Big 12 team. Hahn narrowly trailed Monaco in total season points, finishing the season with 92, while Hamilton ranked just behind Monaco in total season goals with 55.

With their first matchup now Feb. 13 against Michigan, the Gators have extra time to adjust to Monaco’s absence and perfect their offense. Junior captain Gabby Koury remains excited for the upcoming season, ready to get started.

“We’ve been working hard all fall and now preseason,” she said. “Things are looking really positive.”

