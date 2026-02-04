Thomas Haugh Named to Julius Erving Award Midseason Top 10 List

On Wednesday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Florida Gators junior forward Thomas Haugh as a member of the Julius Erving Award Midseason Top 10 list. The award acknowledges the nation’s top-performing collegiate small forward each year.

Haugh leads the Gators with 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and has recorded nine 20-point performances.

The Pennsylvania native has also been named to Sporting News’ Midseason third team All-America earlier this season. He earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Nov. 17 following the Gators’ victories over Florida State and Miami that week.

Following Florida’s successful 2024-25 national championship season, Haugh’s workload has significantly increased. His minutes per game has risen from 24.5 to a team-leading 33.9 this year.

This recognition comes after Haugh scored 22 points during Florida’s win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. His performance helped secure the Gators’ fourth top-25 victory of the season.

“That was crazy,” Haugh said after the game. “It was like a track meet, going up and down, but that’s our style of ball.”

Haugh is the first Florida player to land on an Erving Award watch list since Keyontae Johnson in 2020. He opened the season on the Karl Malone Award Watch List for the nation’s top power forward, but was moved to the Erving Award watchlist later.

Haugh is one of three SEC players on the Julius Erving Award Midseason Top 10 list, joining Tennessee freshman Nate Ament and Texas junior Dailyn Swain. With a win, Haugh would become the second SEC player to ever claim the honor. The last to do it was Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht in 2024.

Notable winners of the Julius Erving Award include Duke’s Cooper Flagg (2025) and current NBA standouts such as Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Rui Hachimura.

Florida men’s basketball will look to earn its 17th win and eighth SEC victory Saturday in College Station against Texas A&M. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m., with coverage on WRUF beginning at 8.

Category: Uncategorized