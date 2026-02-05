Buchholz Boys Basketball Closing in on Goal

Buchholz boys basketball is on pace to accomplish a team goal this season — bring home a district championship.

The two seed Bobcats (18-6) attempt to get closer in today’s 6A-District 3 Tournament in St. Augustine at the 6 p.m. semifinal against three seed Ocala Forest (17-7). The winner faces the winner from the other semifinal between top-seeded host Tocoi Creek (20-4) and five seed St. John’s Bartram Trail (7-16) for the tourney title at a date to be announced.

The Wildcats ended Buchholz’s season last year in the first round of districts in a close game, 55-53.

Buchholz coach Elliot Harris said his Bobcats are a different team from last season and have become a lot more physical.

“Last year they pressured us in the full court and they were able to turn us over,” Harris said. “ We were up by six points with three minutes to go and we had turnover after turnover. We didn’t value the possessions.

“This team this year is better against the press. They have matured a lot in this last year.”

Senior guard Lucas Bhatia remembers how the loss to Forest felt and what reaching a goal would mean to him.

“We haven’t won a district championship here in a while and it would definitely mean a lot to this team, and even this school,” Bhatia said.

Buchholz has five seniors who have played together since they were 5 years old. The team has built an identity and use the word “family” when they break out of the huddle, Harris said.

“I love to be around this group, I love these kids, that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet,” Harris said. “They love to be around each other, even in school they hang out together and that is what makes us a better team this year.”

