Buchholz Girls Basketball Advances to District Championship

It will be a battle of top seeds at Friday’s 6A-District 3 girls basketball tournament championship game in St. Augustine.

Second-seeded Buchholz (19-6) set the stage for the 6:30 p.m. title game after Wednesday’s 51-45 semifinal win against three seed St. John’s Bartram Trail (13-9), while top-seed host Tocoi Creek (20-6) will provide the opposition after a 77-54 elimination of four seed Ocala Forest (15-6) in the other semifinal Wednesday.

The Toros have made things difficult for the Bobcats of late. They defeat Buchholz 75-38 in Gainesville to open the season Nov. 19 after having eliminated the Bobcats 56-30 in last season’s district tourney semifinal.

Junior Taylor Booth, a four-year varsity player, is the Bobcats’ leading scorer by averaging 16 points per game. She joined sophomore Alessia Chaves-Torres (16) and senior Jan’niyah Fillmore (11) in double-figure scoring with 16 points against Bartram Trail.

2026 FHSAA Girls Basketball District Tournaments 6A District 3

