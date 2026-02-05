Florida Football to Face South Carolina in 2026 Homecoming Game

Florida football announced Thursday it will take on South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 10 for its 2026 homecoming game. A kickoff time has not yet been set.

The meeting at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will mark Florida’s 102nd annual homecoming game – 74 of which have resulted in Gator victories. It will be new head coach Jon Sumrall’s first homecoming game in The Swamp.

The game is rooted in tradition and the lively atmosphere of The Swamp. The homecoming weekend is marked by celebrations such as a student-led pep rally and a parade on Saturday morning before kickoff.

Florida is 17-2 at home against South Carolina going into the 2026 season and holds a 31-10-3 record versus the Gamecocks all-time. The teams last played in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in November 2022, where the Gators captured a convincing 38-6 win.

The Gators defeated the Gamecocks 41-39 in Columbia the last time they met in October 2023. The game was sealed by a last-minute touchdown pass from quarterback Graham Mertz to receiver Ricky Pearsall to take the lead.

The homecoming game will be the Gators’ only home matchup in October. Florida plays at Missouri on Oct. 3 and then travels to Texas on Oct. 17. After a bye week, the Gators will play Georgia in Atlanta on Oct. 31 to round out the month.

The clash with South Carolina will be Florida’s fourth of six home games in the 2026 season.

Florida’s 2026 season launches on Sept. 5 at home versus Florida Atlantic.

