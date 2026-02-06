FOX Sports Previews 2026 World Cup at UF College of Journalism and Communications

As the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in over three decades, University of Florida students gained a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation for the summer-long tournament.

Hosted by the College of Journalism and Communications and the Department of Sports Management, FOX Sports presented a panel Monday afternoon at the Reitz Union Rion Ballroom for a discussion about the production and promotion of one of the network’s largest sports broadcasts.

FOX Sports will televise the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with games in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company holds the English-language broadcast rights for the tournament and will televise 104 games on FOX and FS1 across a 39-day span.

Among the panelists Monday, lead studio analyst Alexi Lalas shared his approach to contributing during his first World Cup broadcast in the U.S.

“The two words that I think of when it comes to this summer are opportunity and responsibility,” Lalas said. “Our responsibility is to the game, and to present it in a way that hopefully is going to create more fans.”

The World Cup has expanded from 32 to 48 teams this year. As a result, FOX Sports plans to broadcast 340 hours of programming, a 100 hour increase from 2022, and over double the matches presented last year on FOX.“The power of a World Cup, when it shines on you, changes you forever,” Lalas said. “People that aren’t into soccer are going to be amazed at how far we have come.”

The event will have 16 host stadiums — 11 in the US, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. These stadiums will contain a total of 48 teams and 104 matches, exactly double the amount from Lalas’ time in the league.

Monday’s panel, which also included FOX Sports consulting executive Ben Grossman, and Eric Estaban, FOX Sports media relations vice president and Florida graduate, also took time to evaluate the journalism industry and offered insight to students pursuing careers in the field.

“Be a good team player,” Grossman said. “Everybody once you get to a certain level is good at what they do. Then it becomes your relationship in the business.”

Grossman is co-owner of two soccer franchises, Minnesota United & Angel City FC. He started working with the World Cup at a young age, and through his many years in the industry, has made many relations that have led to his success.

These relationships also played a role in bringing the event to campus. Estaban graduated from the journalism school in 2006 and has stayed in contact with the program and associate advertising professor Robyn Goodman.

“We’ve worked with them every year for the past 18 years,” Goodman said. “I thought this could be a great opportunity for students in particular to learn more about the World Cup and really get that behind-the-scenes viewpoint on the broadcast.”

Goodman teaches creative sports advertising at the college, where FOX representatives visit the students each spring and determine which pitches they will implement into their strategy. In this timeframe, students have made connections, obtained real world experience and won prestigious awards like Tellys and a Student Clio.

Estaban understands not only the ability of students, but what it takes to succeed in the professional industry.

“If you need me to break down boxes at the stadium, I’m the first one to raise my hand to do that,” Estaban said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Eric Esterline, director of Sports Journalism and Communication, said the event gives students exposure to a global scope rarely experienced in coverage of domestic sports.

“This is bigger than the Super Bowl,” Esterline said. “I think it opens students’ eyes to other opportunities in the sports industry as well.”

With major events like the World Cup to smaller sporting events around the world, many roles are necessary to fully create an engaging broadcast for viewers. Lalas emphasized this point, directing away from his role on air.

“It takes a village.” Lalas said. “The men and women behind the camera are incredible in terms of the impact they can have on what ultimately goes out there.”

As preparations continue for the World Cup, the behind-the-scenes roles will be just as important as the action on the field, a point Lalas underscored with a final message.

“Come this summer, don’t let anyone tell you that we’re not a soccer playing nation,” he said.

