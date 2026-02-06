P.K. Yonge Boys Basketball Sweeps Oak Hall to Advance to District Championship

P.K. Yonge and Oak Hall’s boys basketball teams faced off for the third time this season Thursday night, this time with a spot in the Class 2A-District 2 Championship game on the line.

The top-seeded Blue Wave secured that spot in a 71-60 victory against the four-seeded Eagles (13-11).

When the two programs met in the regular season, P.K. Yonge (11-13) won both times, 61-43 on Nov. 18 and 79-41 on Dec. 22.

P.K. Yonge coach Willie Powers III said it’s hard to beat a team three times and the Blue Wave couldn’t fall into the trap of underestimating their opponent.

“This is not the same team we’ve played the first two games,” Powers III said. “They’ve improved, they’ve gotten better, every game they’ve been in has either been a dog fight or they’ve won it so we knew this was going to be a totally different game than the first two.”

It was deadlocked for most of the first quarter until sophomore Willie Spain hopped off the bench and knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers with less than two minutes remaining to put the Blue Wave up six.

“I know I’ve got to score with what time I have in the game, so I do my best,” Spain said.

The matchup carried familiarity, as Spain and Collin Meyer once played on the same travel team as did Oak Hall’s Correy Brooks Jr. and Max Whitmer. Spain said facing his former teammates was fun and gave them a chance to share a few laughs.

“It means a lot actually, bragging rights,” Spain said. “I know we’re going to go home and text about it.”

P.K. Yonge took a 30-23 lead into halftime and continued to control the glass in the second half. Its length, height and physicality were starting to overpower the Eagles.

The Blue Wave’s leader, junior guard Decedric Sowell, impacted both sides of the court, pressuring the opposing guards and slashing to the basket with ease. However, foul trouble kept the team’s catalyst off the floor for stretches. Emotionally, Sowell was disheartened, but he still managed to find buckets to lead the Blue Wave to the championship game.

“I was letting my emotions get to me,” Sowell said. “But it’s basketball, you just have to get to the next play.”

Sowell acknowledged the officials’ calls aren’t always right, but admitted he needs to continue to persevere emotionally to lead this team.

“I’m confident in my team, I love my team,” he said. “I like when people go in. I trust all of my teammates.”

The Blue Wave carried a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter. Although the Eagles found late momentum, it was not enough to launch a comeback.

A dagger 3 by Meyer with two minutes to go made the rest of the game simple for the Blue Wave: run out the clock and advance. P.K. Yonge will host Ocala Trinity Catholic (14-11) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the title game. Three seed Trinity Catholic upset two seed Saint Francis Catholic Academy (13-8) in the other semifinal, 42-38

