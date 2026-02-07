Gators Softball Shines in Season Opener 

No. 6 Florida softball opened up its season with a statement against Illinois State, the Gators beat the Redbirds 7-0 behind a vintage Keagan Rothrock performance on the mound.

The victory over Illinois State propelled the Gators to a 20-2 record over the Redbirds, with Florida’s 20 wins all coming consecutively.

Rothrock got the win in the Gators’ first game of the USF Rawlings Invitational, pitching four no-hit innings and striking out seven batters. Florida’s bullpen combined for nine strikeouts while allowing just one hit, which came in the final inning.

Junior outfielder Cassidy McLellan reached the bases in all four plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a walk. After spending two seasons behind Korbe Otis, McLellan is set to have her best season for the Orange and Blue.

2025 NFCA Freshman of the Year Taylor Shumaker wasted no time getting back to where she left off last season. The preseason all-SEC selection notched a home run in the third inning to increase the Gators lead to three.

With bases loaded in the top of the 4th inning, the Gators capitalized. Eastern Illinois transfer Kendall Grover was walked, scoring a run. Ava Brown followed up with a single to left field, scoring redshirt freshman Townsen Thomas, in her first game.

The Gators’ win over the Redbirds gives them momentum heading into their early test against Michigan.

Game two of the USF Rawlings Invitational against the Wolverines is set for 11:30 a.m. With Florida completing Saturday’s double-header against Bethune-Cookman at 4:30 p.m.

