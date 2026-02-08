Buchholz Boys Basketball Falls At Tocoi Creek in District Title Game

Top-seeded Tocoi Creek was too much for two seed Buchholz boys basketball to handle in the 6A-District 3 Tournament championship game Saturday night in St. Augustine.



The Toros (22-4), winners of 10 consecutive games, led the Bobcats (19-7) after every quarter en route to the 58-38 win and remained undefeated at home at 12-0.



Buchholz hopes it has done enough to earn a berth in the Region 1 tournament that begins next weekend. The brackets are to be announced. The champion Toros expect a top seed. The quarterfinal round begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.



The Bobcats couldn’t stop the Toros from pulling away in the third quarter on a 13-6 run. Buchholz’s longest run was a mere five points. The loss snapped the Bobcats’ four-game winning streak.



Junior Jacob Bromirski led the Bobcats in scoring with 11 points thanks to two 3-pointers. Bromirski led the team in points (14.4), rebounds (4.3) and steals per game (1.1) this season. He also led in overall points (361), rebounds (107) and steals (28).



Senior Evan Walker was next in line Saturday with nine points.

2026 FHSAA Boys Basketball District Tournaments 6A District 3

Category: Basketball, Buchholz High School, Gainesville, High School Sports