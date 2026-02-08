No. 6 Florida Softball Stays Hot at USF-Rawlings Invitational

No. 6 Florida softball remained undefeated during the opening weekend of the season at the USF-Rawlings Invitational in Tampa. The Gators defeated Bethune-Cookman 8-0 in six innings Saturday evening at USF Softball Stadium after topping Michigan 5-1 earlier in the day.

Kenleigh Cahalan led the team Saturday with three hits and one RBI as the Gators outhit the Wildcats 14-2.

Jocelyn Erickson got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the first inning, her first home run of her senior season. The catcher totaled two hits and two runs against Bethune-Cookman.

Freshman Kalie Matsuno had her first hit and RBI of her collegiate career with a fifth-inning single that scored Kendall Grover, who hit two doubles.

Captain Ava Brown started and received the win for the Gators. She threw two innings, only 19 pitches and had one strikeout. Brown also made an impact at the plate with a third-inning single and a walk.

The 0-5 Wildcats’ only two hits of the day were both doubles, one in the fifth off the bat of designated player Jasmine Mañebo and outfielder Emma Bradley-Tse.

The Gators lead the Wildcats in the all-time series 19-2 and shut out Bethune-Cookman 16-0 during their last meeting at the 2025 USF-Rawlings Invitational.

Florida (3-0) plays its last two games of the invitational against Kansas (2-1) at noon and USF (2-2) at 2:35 p.m. today.

The Gators return to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on Wednesday night for their home opener against Jacksonville University.

Category: College Softball, Gator Sports, Gators Softball