Florida Rises to No. 14 in Men’s AP Poll After Third Straight Win

As Week 14 begins, the men’s college basketball AP Poll saw some noticeable changes— Florida being among them.

The Gators men’s basketball team rose to No. 14 following a road win against Texas A&M on Saturday, besting the Aggies for a new ranking in the AP Top 25. Florida secured its third straight victory and has won nine out of its last 10 matchups.

The Gators dominated defensively, holding the Aggies to only 19 first-half points. Soon in the second half, the team created a sizable advantage that made way for the team’s 86-67 win.

Florida moved up three spots from last week’s No. 17 ranking, pushing ahead of teams like Texas Tech , Vanderbilt , and BYU. The Gators are now the highest-ranked SEC team and hold sole possession of first place in the conference for the first time since 2014.

Florida will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday, looking for a second win against the team this season. The Bulldogs will host the Gators in Athens, Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum at 7pm.

