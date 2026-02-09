Gainesville High Girls Basketball Clinches its Second-Straight District Championship

Gainesville High girls basketball (12-9) experienced a “deja-vu” moment after winning its second-straight 5A-District 2 title last Friday. The back-to-back champs secured the 58-48 victory at home against Lincoln (14-10) after defeating the Trojans on the road last year.

The Hurricanes were hot right out of the gate. After losing the tip-off, GHS guard Lady Taylor answered with a steal, and then a kick-out pass to Catalina Giraldo Vergara for three.

Gainesville held onto the lead for most of the first quarter, until Lincoln turned a missed lob pass inside into a fast break play, putting them up 13-12 with a minute and half to go. The Hurricanes answered in the final seconds, with an offensive put-back by Vergara, putting them back up 14-13.

The second quarter started much like the first, with a knock-down three by GHS guard Sarah Collins.

Collins was the key to the Hurricanes success, ending the night with 14 points and shooting 50% from the perimeter. The junior played virtually the entire game, only finding the bench with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter.

“Well, I told her yesterday, ‘You may be playing the whole game,’” GHS head coach Ken Mitchell said. “But the reality of it is, she can do a lot of good things for us. She can rebound, she can score, she can defend. She’s a big part of our success.”

Collins touched on what it means to have Mitchell’s full support,

“The trust he has for me is really unmatched,” Collins said. “So I thank him a lot for that.”

Gainesville’s double-team was problematic for the Trojans, forcing multiple turnovers throughout the second quarter. Many of them turned into points inside the paint for the Hurricanes’ center and leading scorer of the night (16 pts), Takarii Jackson.

GHS’s run elevated them to a 31-18 halftime lead.

The Hurricanes held onto their advantage in the third quarter 43-26 despite struggling to break the Trojans’ defensive press.

Lincoln attempted to capitalize on this struggle in the fourth, forcing four GHS turnovers and scoring 22 of its 48 total points.

“I give credit to them,” Mitchell said. “They turned it up a notch [after the half]. It took us a minute to respond [to the press], but at the end of the day, I had the confidence and the girls had the confidence and we were able to pull it out.”

As the buzzer sounded, Mitchell looked up to the ceiling clapping his hands, knowing he accomplished a milestone in his first year as head coach that many doubted he could.

“If they were going to count us out [for District] that’s fine,” Mitchell said. “We’ll live with our results as long as we play the way we need to play, and that’s Gainesville High basketball.”

The Hurricanes had the support of the community behind them, as many fans gathered on the court after the game to celebrate the win.

“Big shoutout to all of our parents, our administration, our athletic director, everybody comes together to make this thing work, and it’s beautiful.” Mitchell said.

Meanwhile, Lincoln once again came up short, failing to redeem themselves after last season’s loss.

“I know Lincoln wanted their get-back, but we stayed together the whole game, and to experience this with all of these girls again is such a blessing.” Collins said.

No. 8 seed, Gainesville High (12-9), will meet its next opponent, No. 1 seed, Booker T. Washington (19-3), in the regional quarterfinals on Friday at 7:00 in Pensacola.

Recap video of GHS Girls Basketball second-straight district title against Lincoln.

Recorded and Produced by @abbyslate24

Additional Production by @alan_g_2005 @CanesBKB @WRUF981 pic.twitter.com/Tv2zXKeCsp — Abby Slate (@abbyslate24) February 9, 2026

