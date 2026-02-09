Gators Liam Peterson & Aidan King Land a Spot on Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List 

The Florida Gators’ baseball season starts off swinging this weekend as pitchers Liam Peterson and Aidan King landed spots on USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, which was announced Friday.

The award honors the best amateur baseball player in the country, as Peterson and King are 2 of 16 SEC players nominated.

King finished his rookie season with an ERA of 2.58 with 79 strikeouts. He boasts other honors such as Unanimous First Team Freshman All-American, SEC All-Freshman Team, and SEC Freshman of the Week on three occasions. King was one of four Gators named Preseason All-SEC, joining Peterson, fellow pitcher Luke McNeillie and infielder Brendan Lawson.

Meanwhile, Peterson finished his sophomore campaign with a 4.28 ERA and a team-leading 96 strikeouts. His preseason accolades also include SEC Preseason Pitcher of the Year and his third National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) preseason All-American selection.

As some of the best amongst their class, King and Peterson will lead the pitching staff this weekend as the season goes into full swing. They will headline a group that added transfers Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame), Cooper Walls (Hawaii), Russel Sandefer (UCF) and DII newcomer Ernesto Lugo-Canchola (Northwest Nazarene).

The Golden Spikes Award Preseason honorees and the rest of the Gators baseball team will take Condron Ballpark Friday against UAB at 6:30 p.m. to start their season.

