May 7, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Florida teammates during introductions before a game against Ole Miss at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Florida Softball Prepares for Split Series Against Jacksonville

February 10, 2026

Florida Gators softball is heating up ahead of the split series Tuesday and Wednesday night against Jacksonville. 

No. 6 Florida went undefeated this past weekend after sweeping the five-game competition at the USF-Rawlings Invitational in Tampa. The Gators outscored their opponents 37-4, including shutouts against Illinois State 7-0 and Bethune-Cookman 8-0. 

The Gators (5-0) also defeated Michigan, Kansas and host USF. 

Junior starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock won three of the five games for the Gators. She recorded 22 strikeouts with a 1.19 ERA in 17.2 innings, allowing only six hits and three runs. 

Senior infielder Kenleigh Cahalan leads the Gators in hitting, recording an even .500 and a team-leading .875 slugging percentage. She also leads the team with six RBI and 14 total bases. 

Senior catcher Jocelyn Erickson drove in four runs and went 4-for-7. 

Junior catcher Ella Wesolowski, a transfer from Mississippi State, hit her seventh home run of her career and her first as a Gator in the game against USF.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville is coming into the games 3-1 with a sweep over UMass last weekend.

The Gators hold a 31-0 all-time record against Jacksonville dating to 2004. Last season, Florida swept the Dolphins with scores of 5-2 and 10-1. 

Jacksonville has a strong pitching staff with a team 1.40 ERA by only allowing two runs per game. The Gators have a team batting average of .362 and a .577 slugging percentage after opening weekend. 

First pitch for both games will be at 6 p.m. with live coverage on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF starting at 5:40 p.m. in Jacksonville today and Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

