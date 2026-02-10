Florida Softball Prepares for Split Series Against Jacksonville

Florida Gators softball is heating up ahead of the split series Tuesday and Wednesday night against Jacksonville.

No. 6 Florida went undefeated this past weekend after sweeping the five-game competition at the USF-Rawlings Invitational in Tampa. The Gators outscored their opponents 37-4, including shutouts against Illinois State 7-0 and Bethune-Cookman 8-0.

The Gators (5-0) also defeated Michigan, Kansas and host USF.

Junior starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock won three of the five games for the Gators. She recorded 22 strikeouts with a 1.19 ERA in 17.2 innings, allowing only six hits and three runs.

Senior infielder Kenleigh Cahalan leads the Gators in hitting, recording an even .500 and a team-leading .875 slugging percentage. She also leads the team with six RBI and 14 total bases.

Senior catcher Jocelyn Erickson drove in four runs and went 4-for-7.

Junior catcher Ella Wesolowski, a transfer from Mississippi State, hit her seventh home run of her career and her first as a Gator in the game against USF.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville is coming into the games 3-1 with a sweep over UMass last weekend.

The Gators hold a 31-0 all-time record against Jacksonville dating to 2004. Last season, Florida swept the Dolphins with scores of 5-2 and 10-1.

Jacksonville has a strong pitching staff with a team 1.40 ERA by only allowing two runs per game. The Gators have a team batting average of .362 and a .577 slugging percentage after opening weekend.

First pitch for both games will be at 6 p.m. with live coverage on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF starting at 5:40 p.m. in Jacksonville today and Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

