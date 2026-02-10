‘Just Opinions’: Florida Baseball Balks at Preseason Rankings

Gators baseball is just four days away from their Feb. 13 matchup with UAB, but the preseason hype and expectations are already rising. Florida comes in at No. 13 in D1 Baseball’s preseason rankings.

The list includes 11 Southeastern Conference teams, eight of which are ranked in the top 15. Out of those teams, Florida will face No. 1 LSU, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 10 Auburn and No. 15 Georgia. Freshman pitcher Cooper Moss hopes to keep focus on the team’s goals without getting caught up in the rankings of Florida and other SEC programs.

“Comparison is the thief of joy,” Moss said. “I think if you look too much at it and start to compare yourself, you can get caught up in who you are and who you can truly be.”

Florida will be used to entering the season with high expectations from the fanbase and media based on their preseason rank. D1 Baseball began ranking back in 2015. On average, Florida has ranked as the fifth-best team in the nation heading into the season.

From 2015–2025, the Gators were the only team to be ranked in the top 10 of preseason rankings. That record comes to an end with their 2026 ranking at No. 13.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to prove everyone wrong about how talented this team really is,” Moss said. “We’re excited to show who we are.”

Preseason rankings aren’t always the answer to how good Florida or other teams can be. Based on last season’s D1 Baseball preseason rankings, only three of the eight teams to make it to Omaha were ranked in the top 20 of the preseason rankings. Last season, D1 baseball ranked Texas A&M as the No. 1 team in the nation. The Aggies finished the season (30-26, 11-19 SEC) and missed the NCAA tournament.

“I try to get an athlete to focus on what they can control and get their mind off of things as much as possible,” said Dr. Matt Seitz, a sports psychologist in Gainesville who works with athletes ranging from the high school level to the Olympics. “It’s a cognitive skill to turn your attention to the right things.”

What matters most is how the players feel, since they can control the on-field production. Outfielder Kyle Jones transferred to Florida from Stetson after his standout freshman season. His first season in blue and orange was cut short after suffering a shoulder injury against Miami.

“We have an unbelievable team, and I have full confidence that we’re going to be there playing the last game of the season,” Jones said.

To fans, rankings mean a lot. It’s a competition in the regular season that shows one team is playing better than the other.

“I think it (preseason rankings) definitely is more for the fans,” Florida baseball fan Jack Mclaine said. “It could be to create some narratives; or it could be to just give them a baseline ranking for what to expect.”

However, the rankings don’t define the players’ ability to play the game of baseball.

“Pressure is self-made. All the other things are just opinions,” Jones said. “If we just go out there, clear our minds and play baseball, at the end of the day that’s all that matters.”

Jones hit the nail on the head — preseason rankings are just opinions. Perfect Game put out its rankings and had the Gators at No. 12. However, Baseball America came out and had the Gators at No. 22. The difference in ranking is not due to talent but offseason noise.

“I always say internal standards are greater than external validations,” Seitz said. “I would rather an athlete set that higher pressure and stress, so that when they’re on the road at LSU, they’ve already set those high expectations for themselves.”

Gators coach Kevin O’Sullivan is no stranger to high expectations, but he’s also no stranger to winning. Entering his 19th season in the dugout for Florida, O’Sullivan has won 756 games, making him the program’s all-time win leader, a feat that pairs well with his players.

“There’s no other coach in the world I’d want to play for than Kevin O’Sullivan,” Jones said. “I like winning, he likes winning, I feel like that’s a pretty good combo.”

Florida will begin its season without O’Sullivan behind the bench due to his three-game suspension stemming from a profanity-filled outburst during the NCAA regionals last June.

Florida will have its first crack of the bat Feb. 13 at Condron Family Ballpark.

“There’s a lot of noise.” Moss said. “Nothing is set in stone until you get on the field and compete.”

Category: Baseball, College Baseball, Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball, Uncategorized