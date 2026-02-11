Jenny Rowland Teases New Gator Gymnast’s Debut Against Oklahoma

Florida Gymnastics coach Jenny Rowland said a new gymnast might make her debut on the floor during the team’s upcoming meet against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners on Friday.

The potential move comes after the Gators dropped their first meet of the season last Friday against the Missouri Tigers.

“I think you’re going to see lineups just shifting around a little bit and I believe there will be an opportunity to see a new athlete competing on floor that has not been debuted in the floor lineup yet,” Rowland said. “I know a lot of people will be very excited to potentially see her out there.”

Although Rowland didn’t name who would make their debut Friday evening, and who that person might replace, she said that the team has discussed the importance of working as a team and owning their roles many times.

“It is discussed many, many times, pretty much on a daily basis, this is a ‘we over me’ mentality,” Rowland said. “A win for one is a win for all. Sometimes when your name isn’t called that night, there is a reason. It may not be a reason why you like it, but there is a reason. There is intention and our athletes have been doing a great job of owning their role at that moment and doing the best that they can.”

Florida lost to Missouri by a score of 197.2-196.5. The Gators struggled on the bars and recorded their lowest score on that event since 2010.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Sooners are coming off a win at the Metroplex Challenge against Arizona, Arkansas and Texas Women’s University on Sunday. Oklahoma sophomore Addison Fatta and freshman Mackenzie Estep were also named SEC Gymnast and Freshman of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday.

The Gators will host No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday at 6:45 p.m. in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

“It’s always a challenge,” Rowland said. “Oklahoma, I mean, anybody and everybody can say that they’re no joke. They’re going to come in, they’re going to be prepared, they’re going to be ready to go, and we wouldn’t expect anything less.”

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Gymnastics, Uncategorized