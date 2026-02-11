Newberry Baseball Defeats Crystal River in Home Opener

Newberry baseball started the high school season Tuesday by dominating Crystal River 11-2 at home.

The Panthers set the tone early by building an 8-0 lead by the end of the second inning, scoring two in the first and six in the second.

Junior Tavis Honeycutt hit a solo home run over the center field fence to extend the lead in the third driving.

Honeycutt “is a very talented guy, he knows the game and we are very excited that he is here to be a Panther,” NHS coach Mike Spina said.

The Panthers infielder/pitcher committed to the University of Florida in October.

“Florida is where I always wanted to go. I grew up watching them play,” Honeycutt said.

Newberry had seven hits, including the homer and two doubles.

“We have a lot of guys that lead by example,” Spina said. “They come every single day and work hard so it’s hard for the other guys to not come and work hard, because they are being pushed by those guys.”

Newberry will have a few days off before starting a five-game week next week, beginning with a home game against Oak Hall High School on Tuesday.

“This team is very talented,” Spina said. “They come to practice every day eager to get better every single day. We got a lot more learning to do and a lot more work to do. I think this is going to be a successful season.”

Category: High School Sports, Santa Fe High School