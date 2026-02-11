Nine Gators Receive Invites to the 2026 NFL Draft Combine

Nine Florida Gators football players received their invites to the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

The following Gators received invites: DL Caleb Banks, OL Austin Barber, punter Tommy Doman, DL George Gumbs Jr., CB Devin Moore, DL Tyreak Sapp, OL Jake Slaughter, kicker Trey Smack and WR J. Michael Sturdivant.

Banks participated in the 2026 Senior Bowl and had a strong showing despite battling a lower body injury throughout the season. Banks projects to be a first round pick in the upcoming draft.

Slaughter earned an All-SEC First Team nod and was a 2025 Rimington Trophy finalist after starting all 12 games for the Gators this season. He maintained a PFF pass block grade of 87.1 through 748 offensive snaps and only allowed four pressures. Slaughter is also projected as a first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Barber was named Third Team All-SEC in the 2025 season. He played all 12 games at left tackle for the Gators and held an 82.2 PFF run block grade in 750 offensive snaps.

Gumbs Jr. was a starting edge in 10 out of the 12 games in 2025. He finished the season with 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Moore was the starting corner for the Gators for 11 games. He recorded 35 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and four pass breakups through 646 snaps for Florida.

Sapp started at edge in all 12 games for the Gators. He amassed 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and three QB hurries. He played a total of 523 snaps for Florida across defense and special teams.

Sturdivant was an East-West Shrine Bowl participant in 2026. He started all 12 games for the Gators at wide receiver in the 2025 season, totaling 27 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns.

Smack made Third Team All-SEC for the 2025 season and also participated in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl. Smack went 27 for 28 in PATs this year and 100 for 101 in his collegiate career. Tommy Doman also received an All-SEC appearance in 2025 and participated in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl as well.

The NFL Combine takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will feature the top talent in college football trying to make their way to the pros. 319 prospects secured invites so far for this year’s event, which goes from February 26 to March 2. The NFL Draft will take place from April 23 to April 25.

