No. 14 Florida Finds Stroke, Overpowers Georgia for Road Rout

Play-by-play analyst Jimmy Dykes summed up the growing sentiment: “If Florida becomes a three-point shooting team, watch out.”

That warning proved accurate Wednesday night in Athens. Florida dominated Georgia in a 20-point win, draining 10 three-pointers, its highest total since Dec. 17 against Saint Francis.

No. 14 Florida (18-6, 9-2 SEC) controlled the game from start to finish, defeating Georgia (17-7, 5-6) 86-66 in Athens behind 18 points from Xaivian Lee and 20 rebounds from Rueben Chinyelu.

Florida has continued playing at an elite level, outscoring its last four opponents by a combined 109 points. Heading into the Georgia game, the Gators had won eight of their previous nine contests by an average of 20.8 points per game.

The SEC rivals already met this season in Gainesville on Jan. 6, when Florida dominated the 18th-ranked Bulldogs 92-77 in a game where Somtochukwu Cyril was ejected on a Flagrant 2 hit on Chinyelu.

The Gators set a physical tone inside, making sure Georgia’s big man, Cyril, felt their presence all night. He was involved in constant contact, drawing fouls and committing them, and was knocked to the floor multiple times by Florida’s aggressive post defense.

Florida came out swinging in the first half and looked like the complete team Todd Golden has long said it could be. Even without much production from its leading scorers early on, the Gators controlled the game.

Chinyelu had two points with 12 rebounds, and leading scorer Thomas Haugh only had four points.

Still, Florida showed just how dangerous it can be without relying on its stars. Lee led the way with 13 points, including two three-pointers, while Isaiah Brown added nine off the bench on three triples. The Gators found their rhythm from behind the arc as they shot 43%.

Georgia entered the game averaging 92.8 points per game at home, but Florida’s elite defense held the Bulldogs to just 27 points in the first half and limited them to 25% shooting from three.

Mike White motivated the Bulldogs at halftime as they came into the second half ready to play. Georgia adjusted defensively, choosing to switch on ball screens instead of going over the top, hoping to take away Florida’s perimeter looks.

Over the first four minutes of the second half, Florida went 0-for-6 from the field with four rebounds, while Georgia shot 2-for-9 and grabbed seven boards. The Bulldogs were beating Florida at its own game.

Georgia cut the deficit to 11 before Haugh and Urban Klavzar hit back-to-back three-pointers, pushing the lead back to 15. Boogie Fland then drained a long three at the shot clock, giving the Gators their largest lead of the night at 60-38.

Florida took control towards the end unlike last year’s matchup. Florida faced Georgia in Athens on Feb. 25, 2025 and lost 88-83, which was the Gators last loss before winning the next 12 to win the national championship. Florida wouldn’t let history repeat itself in Athens.

Golden emptied the bench with 35 seconds remaining as Florida defeated the Bulldogs 85-66.

Takeaways

Leading up to the Georgia game, 3-point shooting had been a concern for the Gators, fueling doubts about their ability to make a deep tournament run.

Those questions were silenced, at least for now, on Wednesday night. Florida shot 53% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line, including 38% from beyond the arc on 10 made three-pointers. The Gators saw a view of the shooting that can make them an elite team.

Florida dominated in many of the areas they have excelled in all season. The Gators out-rebounded Georgia 42-35, though the Bulldogs held the edge on offensive boards, 13-9.

In this game, Florida showed its elite motor.

After a 3-point basket by Blue Cain with eight minutes remaining, Haugh pushed the ball down the court for a dunk, which marked four times that Florida scored in the first four seconds of a Georgia make.

The Gators also showed how they respond to adjustments as Georgia tried to slow down the Gators with a zone in the second half. However, Florida proved it’s one of the best teams in the country by using their elite passing to break down the defense.

Florida looked dominant, pushing the ball up the court efficiently, with Chinyelu controlling the glass, excellent ball movement, and strong shooting. Even a struggling Lee managed to find the basket.

The only concern for the Gators was their 14 turnovers. Clean up that issue, and Florida could be one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

Florida hosts former Gator Denzel Aberdeen and the 25th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at 3 p.m.

