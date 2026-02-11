Thomas Haugh Named to Wooden Watch List

Florida Basketball’s Thomas Haugh has earned a spot on the Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List given by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

The junior forward’s spot on the watch list makes him a favorite for the 2026 John R. Wooden Award. The award, one of the most respected in college basketball, highlights the top players in the nation who shine all around the court.

Award winners are chosen based on a series of standards. Players must be full-time students with a minimum 2.00 GPA. Contenders are players who thrive individually both offensively and defensively, as well as being a team player.

Haugh, a constant contributor to the Gators, leads the Gators with 17.8 points per game this season. He has tallied 10 20-point performances this season, including four double-doubles. Defensively, the forward also has 21 blocks and 23 steals thus far. Haugh recorded a career-high five steals against Tennessee.

Haugh also chipped in to help the Gators lead the nation in rebounding average, 46.2 per game. The forward himself averaged 6.4 rebounds per game.

Haugh joins other Gators who have been recognized as Wooden Award Preseason All-Americans, finalists, or named to the watch list. Notable names include Matt Bonner, Brett Nelson, David Lee, Matt Walsh, Scottie Wilbekin, and the 2025 NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Walter Clayton Jr.

Clayton Jr. was awarded to the 2025 Wooden All-American Team. The standout guard received national recognition as a finalist for the award after making the Wooden Top 5 as well.

Haugh and the No. 14 Gators are back on the court tonight in Athens to face Georgia. Last time the two teams met, Haugh put in a double-double for the Gators. Coverage on WRUF begins at 6:30, and tipoff at 7.

