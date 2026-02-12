Florida Baseball Enters Season Opening Series With UAB

After an outburst during Florida baseball’s 2025 regional, the No. 13 Gators will enter Friday’s season opener at Condron Family Ballpark against UAB without longtime manager Kevin O’Sullivan. That’s the largest storyline of the weekend. But the Gators’ first series of the season should provide an early sight at Florida’s upheaved roster, beyond O’Sullivan’s absence.

There are some notable returners suiting up this season, including pitchers Liam Peterson and Aidan King, who both received preseason All-American honors and look to be a one-two punch on a team primed to push for a return to the College World Series. Infielder Brendan Lawson hopes to build upon his All-American campaign as a freshman last year, making him an early candidate for the Dick Howser Trophy.

Florida may also view its meeting with UAB as an opportunity to work out some kinks and identify a third starter beyond Peterson and King. It’ll be Cooper Walls this weekend, though Luke McNeillie, Jackson Barberi and Caden McDonald could get opportunities as the season continues, as well.

But let’s look at this series. The last time these two faced off was 39 years ago, when Florida beat UAB 9-7.However, a lot can happen in four decades, and the Blazers have a chip on their shoulder after a 2025 season in which they went 24-30, tying for last in the AAC.

What the stats sheet doesn’t mention are the three players from that 2025 team who turned pro: outfielder Logan Braunschweig, pitcher Colin Daniel and catcher Nick Hollifield.

“Draft day was great for our program as three current Blazers and two signees got to live out their dream of playing professional baseball,” said UAB Head Coach Casey Dunn. “I feel like we’re prepared to handle what was lost, but it’s hard to replace draft picks.”

Nine players, including four pitchers, joined UAB this offseason in their wake. All of whom have already played multiple years of college baseball.

Of note: Florida is 1-4 in their last five games against non-power conference opponents, showing a tendency to play down to competition. And most Florida fans still remember the Gators’ season-opening loss against St. John’s two years ago, which should provide UAB fans hope heading into Friday’s matchup.

While the Blazers are the unranked underdogs, UAB’s experience could make the game competitive for No. 13 Florida.

Category: Baseball, Gators Baseball