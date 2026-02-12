Gators Softball Prepares to Host Florida Classic

No. 5 Florida Gators softball won’t be celebrating Valentine’s Day the traditional way this year. Instead, they will be playing two doubleheaders over the holiday weekend.

This weekend, the Gators host the Florida Classic at home in Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. They will be playing three teams: The Herd at Marshall, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the FIU Panthers.

Florida has its first double- header on Friday the 13th, hopefully bringing more good luck than bad. They take on Marshall at 3:30 p.m. and Georgia Tech at 6 p.m.

They’ll turn around the next day for a second Gators double-header is on the holiday of love, with Florida facing the FIU Panthers at 2 p.m. and Marshall again at 4:30 p.m.

Finally, on Sunday, the Gators close the weekend against Georgia Tech once again at 11:30 a.m.

The Herd at Marshall (4-3) arrives in Gainesville after losing to North Florida on Wednesday.

Although falling short against the Ospreys, sophomore pitcher Maddie Veal had a great start in 2026. She pitched 4.2 innings, striking out three Ospreys and leaving four more stuck on their bases.

With the highest ERA on the team right now, she’s one to watch.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2) come to Gainesville after experiencing their first midweek win this season against Kennesaw State (1-4) with a score of 10-2.

Sophomore outfielder Alyssa Willer is another one the Gators need to look out for after leading their offensive team to this win. She reached her season-sophomore year high with for 4 four at-bats, three runs, and four hits, while simultaneously hitting a new career record for 11 total bases.

Last but not least, the FIU Panthers, currently with an undefeated record of 6-0 in their opening weekend.

Right-handed pitcher J’dah Girigorie had a combined ERA of 1.93 throughout that weekend, earning herself two wins and two saves in her four appearances.

Their team average was 0.380 for batting, only striking out 11 out of the 158 times on the plate, while also keeping opponents at a .207 batting average.

You can listen to all of the games this weekend on WRUF, starting with the game against Marshall Friday at 3:10 p.m.

