Buchholz Boys Soccer’s Season Ends in Regional Semifinal Loss

The Buchholz Bobcats boys’ soccer season came to an end Thursday after a 3-1 loss to the Groveland South Lake Eagles in the Class 6A-Region 1 semifinal at Citizens Field.

Buchholz finishes the season with a 16-2-1 record with both losses coming in the postseason.

The Eagles (12-5-4) struck early with a goal in the first minute by sophomore Melvin Rivera.

The Bobcats spent most of the first half trading shots with the Eagles. Buchholz outshot South Lake 8-7 in the first half, with both teams having three on goal.

The Bobcats came out surging in the second half with three shots on goal in the first 15 minutes. Buchholz was finally able to get on the board in the 58th minute with an own goal caused by junior Timmy Ortiz’s throw-in.

Junior David Bustamante gave the Eagles the lead back in the 71st minute with a goal.

The Bobcats continued to attack South Lake, but keeper Jude Elmore saved six of Buchholz’s 13 shots in the second half. The Eagles were able to seal the game with a goal by sophomore Renzo Candioto in the 83rd minute.

The Bobcats finished the game with 21 shots on goal compared to the Eagles’ 17 shots. Elmore proved to be the difference maker for the Eagles with nine saves, while Buchholz’s goalie Coby Taylor saved four.

It was a battle for both sides, with the teams combining for 21 fouls and two yellow cards by each, three of which came in the last 20 minutes.

The Bobcats saw major improvements this year after finishing the season last year 8-7. Senior Dylan Fitzpatrick said the team was more together this year and has high expectations for next year’s senior class.

“It was a big improvement from last year,” Fitzpatrick said, “Everyone came together more this year. We have a lot of juniors coming back, there’re going to be seniors that’ll be great next year.”

Buchholz coach Todd Rousseau gave credit to his team for its performance against the Eagles.

“Our whole team gave it everything they had. I can’t name one of them that just did great, up top they all put so much effort in,” Rousseau said.

The Bobcats will return eight of 11 starters next season.

