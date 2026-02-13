Gators Track and Field Head to Tyson Invitational for Final SEC Tune-Up

The Florida men’s and women’s track and field teams return to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 13-14 at the Randal Tyson Track Center. The two-day meet marks Florida’s final scheduled competition before the SEC Indoor Championships, set for Feb. 26-29. One sole athlete, Kelvin Cheruiyot will be competing at the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington.

In Week 3 of the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Track and Field Rating Index, the Gators were ranked No. 18 on the men’s side and No. 19 on the women’s side.

Cheruiyot’s last time out was a standout performance. He broke a 34-year-old school record in the men’s 3,000 meter with a time of 7:47.45.

Tyson Invitational 2025

At last year’s Tyson Invitational, several Gators recorded personal bests.

Imani Washington posted a personal-best throw of 20.09 meters. In the women’s 800 meters, Layla Haynes ran 2:05.02 to move into the No. 7 spot in program history at the time. Asia Phillips claimed the No. 9 mark in school history in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 13.32 meters. Wanya McCoy also delivered standout performances during the meet.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

A group of Florida distance runners will travel to Boston for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

At this meet, Jonathan Leon moved into the No. 9 spot in program history in the men’s 5,000 meters. Tia Wilson recorded a time of 9:06.41 in the women’s 3,000 meters.

Up ahead

The Tyson Invitational features events with World Athletics Silver status. Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles will make an appearance at the Randal Tyson Track Center, he is entered for the men’s 200 meters.

Competition begins Friday at 1 p.m. with the 60 meter preliminaries.

