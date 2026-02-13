Extra Burn: No. 13 Gators Drop Opener to UAB Blazers in 10

No. 13 Florida felt the blaze on a chilly 2026 debut at Condron Family Ballpark.

Junior Kevin Hall Jr. delivered in the biggest moments to lift the UAB Blazers to a 9-7 win over Florida, spoiling Gators baseball’s season opener. Florida has now lost five of its last six matchups against mid-major teams.

In the top of the 10th inning, with a runner on third, Hall Jr. laid down a bunt that forced Jackson Barberi to charge forward and throw home. Andrew Hunt dove headfirst to the plate to give the Blazers the lead. Catcher Austin Pierzynski, the son of former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski, followed to push the advantage to two runs.

Florida went out quietly in the bottom of the inning, sealing its second home-opening loss in the past three seasons.

Florida entered the season expecting Liam Peterson to anchor its rotation, but the right-hander struggled early. He allowed two runs in the first inning and lasted just three innings, surrendering three hits, five earned runs and five walks on 68 pitches.

“The biggest concern was walks,” associate head coach Tom Slater said. “Just wasn’t as crisp as it has been in the scrimmages.”

Despite Peterson’s early exit, Florida stabilized behind Ricky Reeth, who made his first appearance with the Gators. Reeth tossed three scoreless innings and allowed only one hit to keep the game within reach.

The Gators finally broke through in the seventh. With one out, Ole Miss transfer Ethan Surowiec was hit by a pitch to give Florida its first baserunner since the fourth inning. Landon Stripling followed with an RBI single to left. After UAB pitcher Brendan Conner walked freshman Jacob Kendall, Kyle Jones lined a two-run single to right field to give Florida a 6-5 lead — its first of the night. Brendan Lawson added another RBI single to cap a four-run inning and extend the lead to two.

However, UAB fired back.

Hall Jr. tied the game in the next half-inning with a two-run single to right and made a diving catch in the eighth to rob Stripling and preserve the score even at seven.

“We’re a good team,” Slater said. “As much as it stinks to lose opening night, we’ve got to come out tomorrow and show Gator Nation we’re a good baseball team.”

