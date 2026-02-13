No. 4 Florida Softball Remains Dominant at Florida Classic

A two-run deficit, one Jocelyn Erickson.

The captain had her third-career multi-homer game Friday night to improve No. 4 Florida softball to 9-0 after beating Georgia Tech (5-4) 8-5 Friday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in their most competitive game to date.

Keagan Rothrock got the start for the Gators, just 30 minutes after facing three batters and striking out two in the seventh inning of Florida’s first game of the day against Marshall.

Rothrock didn’t have her best stuff Friday night, pitching 3 1/3 innings and giving up seven hits and five runs.

The Gators started strong in their second game of the day, collecting three hits and scoring two runs in the first inning off Georgia Tech’s starting pitcher Madalyn Johnson.

The Yellow Jackets answered with some offense of their own. They scored two runs in the third after three hits and a throwing error from Erickson and two more in the fourth after two solo homers from shortstop Emma Simon and outfielder Alyssa Willer.

Olivia Miller relieved Rothrock with one out in the top of the fourth after the Yellow Jackets took the lead, 5-3.

The competitiveness showed when Georgia Tech’s dugout began chanting, “Take her out!” when coach Tim Walton made his way to the circle to make the pitching change.

The score was once again evened in the bottom of the fourth with Erickson’s first bomb of the night.

A leadoff double from second baseman Gabi Comia in the sixth inning reignited the fire for the Gators after a scoreless fifth inning. The Gators plated three more runs thanks to Taylor Shumaker’s RBI double and Erickson’s second long ball of the night.

Miller finished with four strikeouts and allowed only one hit in 2 2/3 innings pitched, and Ava Brown earned the save.

The Gators play another doubleheader on Saturday. Game 1 will be at 2 p.m. against FIU, and Game 2, a rematch against Marshall, is scheduled for 4:30.

