Cash Strayer Earns Co-SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

Outfielder Cash Strayer began his college career with a pair of spectacular performances in Saturday’s double header against the UAB Blazers, earning SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors for his efforts alongside Oklahoma’s Cord Rager.

Following a surprising loss in the season opener, Strayer took the place of junior Hayden Yost in the lineup, and never looked back.

A single in the first inning got Strayer in rhythm Saturday, and he kept the momentum the rest of the game, going 3-for-4 in his debut.

Strayer was moved up to fifth in the lineup for the rubber match, where he continued his hot streak from game two, going 2-for-4 with his first career home run as the Gators took the series.

With a batting average of .675, including a home run and two doubles, Strayer led the Gators in nearly every offensive stat in his first series in Gainesville. But his dominance was not limited to his offensive ability. Strayer recorded a fielding percentage of 1.000, recording five putouts in the series.

The Gators will need Strayer’s bat to stay hot this Tuesday, as they travel to DeLand, Fla. as a part of a home-and-home series with the Stetson Hatters. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

