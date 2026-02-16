Gator Swim and Dive Seek Redemption at SEC Championships

No. 4/10 Gators Swim and Dive is in Knoxville, Tenn., to compete in the SEC Championships today through Saturday at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

Up until last season, both Florida programs boasted streaks as title holders, with the men’s lasting for 12 straight seasons. However, the addition of Texas to the SEC shook things up and the Longhorns swept both SEC titles in the 2024-25 season.

“Gritty” was the term used by associate swim coach Kristin Walker to describe this Gator women’s program.

“They’re incredibly competitive,” Walker said. “They almost have this coaching mindset, they’re like we want to win. It’s not just a hope and a wish, but like this is how we are going to make that happen.”

Florida’s men finished the regular season with a 6-1-1 record and the women wrapped up at 6-1. The Gators went 3-0 in SEC matchups, sweeping Georgia, LSU and Auburn earlier this season. They concluded the regular season with a home win against FSU.

Several Gators have already qualified for NCAA times and scores. For the women, Anita Bottazo will race in the 100 and 200-yard breastroke events while Michaela Mattes competes in the 1650 free.

Josh Liendo, the SEC defending champion in the 100 fly and 100 free, made NCAA cut times for the 200 and 100 fly events. The distance duo of freshman phenom Ahmed Jaouadi and senior Gio Linscheer will swim the 1650 at NCAAs. Jonny Marshall and Aiden Norman will compete in the 100 and 200-yard backstroke, respectively. Last season, Marshall swept the backstroke events at the SECs.

Divers Camyla Monroy and Conor Gesing enter the SECs as reigning champions in the one-meter springboard events.

Former Gator and associate swim coach Jack Szaranek says he’s confident about his athletes entering this stage of the postseason.

“We’ve put in a lot of really good work … It’s a very, very talented team but a very hard-working team,” he said.

The six-day meet will serve as an opportunity for more athletes to qualify before NCAAs start in March.

Florida’s performance here will also put the school on notice for future recruits. Already this season, the Gators have pulled some of the best talent from around the world to join the program next year. Recent commits include Francesca Zucca (Italy), Carla Serra (France), Maéline Bessard (France) and Bomin Kim (South Korea).

Recruits stay drawn to Florida not only for its culture and standard of excellence, but also for the exposure to SEC competition, one of the most competitive conferences in swimming and diving. The high level of talent remains consistent year after year, meaning the title is anyone’s game.

“Every school has high-level coaches and high-level teams that they always have really good athletes on their team,” Szaranek said. “I think that just makes it even more and more competitive, as we go on, as the years go on, everyone’s just getting better and better, which is a great thing for the sport of swimming.”

Here’s a look at some teams standing in the way of Florida’s return to SEC glory:

Texas (No. 1/3)

The Longhorns finished their first season in the SEC on top, securing both the men’s (1,474.5) and women’s (1,450) titles. Both programs remain undefeated this season.

The only person nationally ranked higher than Josh Liendo is junior Will Modglin, he holds the American record in the 100-yard backstroke. He swam the event in 43.26 seconds at the 2025 Texas Hall of Fame Invite. He also clocked a 20.00 lead-off leg for the 50-yard backstroke.

On the women’s side, a big threat on the block comes in the form of sophomore Jillian Cox. A reigning NCAA champion for the 500 free and 1,650 free. Clocking the 500 free in at 4:31:58 in the 2025 NCAA championship she helped Texas reach top-three standings.

Tennessee

The host Vols will have the advantage competing at their own pool.

Expected to have standout performances for Tennessee are senior Gui Caribe for the men’s team. He won silver in last season’s SEC championship for his 50 free and sophomore Ella Jansen, who is nationally ranked among the top-20 best collegiate female swimmers.

The championship meet begins Monday with the men’s 1-meter event. Tuesday features the women’s 1-meter, as well as finals in the 1650 Frees, 200 Medley Relay and the 800 Free Relay. Wednesday sees competition in the 100 Back, 200 Fly, and 100 Breast, as well as the men’s 3-meter.

