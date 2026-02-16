Gators Deliver Podiums, PRs on Day One of Valentine’s Weekend

The Valentine’s weekend slate started red for Florida track and field, as the Gators opened a three-meet stretch by competing at the Tyson Invitational and the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Thirty-three athletes competed on the first day Friday, with 29 lining up in Fayetteville, Ark. and four competing in Boston.

Florida posted 13 personal records and five program-best marks across both meets, while earning five podium finishes at the Tyson Invitational.

Two of those finishes came from the sprints group.

Securing first place was senior Gabrielle Matthews, who climbed to No. 5 on the program’s all-time list after posting a personal-best 7.19 in the 60-meter final. Right behind her in the men’s side was senior Justin Braun, who earned third place in the 400 meter with a time of 45.82.

To complete the track podium trio was mid-distance runner Jonah Kirspel by taking third in the men’s 800-meter with a personal-best time of 1:48.34.

More top-three finishes were earned in the sand, where Temoso Masikane leaped into first place and marked a personal-best 8.11 meters in the men’s long jump. The jump reached beyond the Arkansas runway, climbing into the program’s all-time top 10 as Masikane rose to No. 5 after his second attempt.

Freshman Luke Stradley joined him on the podium, securing third overall with a personal-best performance of 7.75m.

The momentum didn’t stop there for the Gators, with nine additional athletes turning in personal-best performances.

In the Natural State, the men added three career-best marks to Florida’s opening day.

Riley Novack led the group, finishing fifth in the men’s 3,000 meters with a time of 8:09.57. Nicholas Spikes followed with a personal-best 46.67 to place 16th in the 400 meters, while Garrett Fox closed the group by clocking a personal-best 6.84 in the 60-meter university prelims, earning 29th overall.

More personal-best performances followed on the women’s side. In the 400 meters, Tyra Cox placed 16th with a personal-best time of 53.05, while Malia Campbell finished 25th after recording a personal-best 53.42. Aleesa Samuel added another personal best in the 60-meter hurdles prelims, placing 10th with a time of 8.39.

Away from the Southeast, Florida’s action continued in the Northeast, where the men took center stage at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Florida not only added three more personal-best performances, but the program’s record book continued to fill in Boston. In the men’s mile, freshman Oussama Allaoui rose up five spots to No. 3 on the program’s all-time performance list, posting a time of 3:57.47 in just his second indoor meet of the season.

The updates did not stop there, as two sophomores continued to climb Florida’s all-time lists in the distance events. Riley Smith moved into the program’s No. 2 spot in the men’s 3,000 meters after recording a career-best time of 7:50.47.

Just two positions behind him, Jonathan Leon etched his name into the No. 4 spot in the men’s 5,000 meters, posting a personal-best 13:59.15 with his sub-14-minute effort.

Friday’s action also carried a sense of new beginnings, as freshman Geofrey Ronoh made his collegiate debut in the men’s 3,000 meters, finishing in 8:17.42.

Florida’s meet weekend continued Saturday, with action returning to the Tyson Invitational and the women set to compete on Day Two of the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Meanwhile, two-time school record-breaking freshman Kelvin Cheruiyot will compete independently at the Husky Classic in Seattle.

