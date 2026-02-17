Bobcats Girls Lacrosse Falls to Oviedo

Buchholz Bobcats girls lacrosse fell to the visiting Oviedo Lions 17-3 on Monday night.

Sophomore Julia Zona’s goal gave Buchholz (2-1) a lead first, but it was all Oviedo (4-0) after that. The visitors outscored the Bobcats 17-2 the rest of the game.

Addyson Myers added a goal before halftime to cut the deficit to 7-2. Buchholz recorded four shots in the first half, while Oviedo finished with 26.

Freshman Summer Hay scored in the third quarter for the Bobcats, but Oviedo added 10 second-half goals to secure its fourth win.

Buchholz coach Maddie Higgins said the loss will serve as motivation.

“This is a great learning lesson for all of us, so that they don’t get too comfortable with their two big wins to start the season,” Higgins said. “Now they know they can be better.”

The Bobcats opened the season with wins against Sanford Seminole 10-3 and 12-3 against Ocala Forest last week.

“We’re really excited to dissect the film of the game that we just watched,” Higgins said. “I purposely tried to schedule a well-balanced schedule with teams that I know that are very competitive in the playoffs, so that we can build and grow and learn from other programs, and also so that we don’t become complacent to ourselves.”

Higgins also credited the team’s veterans.

“What really has stood out to me is our senior leadership, because over the course of this offseason all of our returning varsity players did participate in club ball in some way, shape or form and that has really helped build our chemistry,” Higgins said.

She expects continued improvement as the season progresses.

“They just really trust in each other and they build each other up,” Higgins said. “I think it’s going to be a really fun team to watch throughout this season, because I expect them to grow tremendously.”

The Bobcats return to action Wednesday at St. Augustine (1-1) at 7 p.m.

