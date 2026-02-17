Buchholz Boys Lacrosse Dominates Newberry

Buchholz boys’ lacrosse dominated Newberry 16-1 for its first win of the season Monday at Buchholz.

Buchholz, which sits at 1-1 after a season-opening 15-6 loss to Jacksonville Bolles last week, struck first with a goal from sophomore Zach Stuart three minutes into the game.

The Bobcats continued to strike, scoring four more goals in the next five minutes. Senior Drew King put in two and junior Richie Bendekovic and senior Ryan Pomeranz scored one each before ending the first quarter with another goal from Stuart in the final seconds.

The Bobcats’ defense held strong against Newberry (1-2), allowing just two shots that were saved by senior goalie Jackson Collins.

Buchholz continued its fire on offense in the second with two goals from senior Tyler Winegard, a goal from junior Leland Spooner and a fourth goal from Stuart, while Newberry continued to struggle, having only one shot. The Bobcats outshot the Panthers 24-3 in the first half.

After intermission, the Bobcats put two more in the back of the net from Kade Griggs and King.

The Panthers scored their lone goal at the five-minute mark from junior Isaiah Johnson.

Buchholz finished the game by scoring four goals: Pomeranz had two, with King and junior Daniel Swift one each.

One of the keys for the Bobcats was junior Aiden St. Clair, who recorded a school record 20 face-off wins in a game. The Bobcats won every faceoff in the game.

Buchholz coach Casey Adams had high praise for St. Clair.

“That certainly helps when every time you go out there, you get the ball back,” Adams said. “We’re happy for him.”

Adams said it’s a positive sign how the Bobcats bounced back from their home loss last week.

“The first game was a little rough, played a state powerhouse, I like us against really anybody else moving forward,” Adams said.

The Bobcats play at Santa Fe (1-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

