Florida Lacrosse Rallies Behind Hamilton, Takes Down No. 19 Loyola

No. 12 Florida lacrosse bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon.

The Gators took down No. 19 Loyola 17-13 in a road battle defined by momentum swings and offensive power.

They weathered yet again draw control struggles, winning just 8 of 30. Florida leaned on offensive chemistry and a historic performance from Clark Hamilton to outlast the Greyhounds.

Loyola opened the scoring, but Florida answered quickly. Gabby Greene evened the game before freshman Autumn Blair netted her first career goal to give the Gators a 2-1 edge. The opening quarter remained tight, with both teams trading goals. Loyola was also able to capitalize on free-position opportunities to edge ahead late.

The second quarter brought a surge of fouls that stalled Florida’s momentum and created extended opportunities for Loyola. Despite the whistles, Florida kept its pace. Hamilton recorded her hat trick in the final seconds of the second half, while Boo DeWitt and Greene added key goals to keep the gap manageable.

Then came the turning point.

After Loyola opened the half with a two-player advantage, Florida flipped the script. Frannie Hahn sparked the run, and Hamilton delivered the highlight of the night, a between-the-legs goal that gave Florida an 11-10 lead. She followed it with three more goals in the quarter as Florida erupted for a five-goal run.

Hamilton finished with 11 points on seven goals and four assists, setting career highs across the board while tying the program record for points in a single game. Her performance fueled Florida’s offensive explosion and shifted complete control to the Gators.

Florida never trailed again. Gabbi Koury added two late goals in the fourth quarter to seal the ranked road win.

Despite being dominated in draw controls and navigating heavy foul trouble, the Gators offensive power proved the difference. The win marked a gritty response to its season opener and a statement victory over a top-20 opponent.

Florida will look to build on the momentum as they face Scotland in an exhibition matchup Wednesday.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Lacrosse, Lacrosse