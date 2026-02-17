Florida Softball Runs Record to 13-0

The North Florida Ospreys came to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on Tuesday night and were devoured by Gators.

Keagan Rothrock got the start for the No. 4 Gators (13-0) in Game 1 of the home-and-home series against UNF (11-2). Rothrock pitched all seven innings and her six strikeouts led the Gators to a 7-3 win. The Gators now hold a 19-0 series lead against the Ospreys.

“It means a lot,” Rothrock said about her 40th complete game. “Being able to be at a university where I’m able to love softball, I’m able to love my teammates and love the game, it means a lot. Because you do see a lot of transfers these days, and to be at the same university for all of these wins is super special”

Freshman outfielder Townsen Thomas got the scoring started for the Gators with a two-run double in the second inning after Madison Walker walked and Gabi Comia got on via fielder’s choice.

Captain Jocelyn Erickson kept the Ospreys’ defense on the field, hitting a single through the right side to allow Thomas to score to put Florida up 3-0 heading into the top of the third.

Kenleigh Cahalan kept the momentum going in the fourth, reaching first after UNF first baseman Ayden Allen bobbled the softball. Cassidy McLellan then drilled a two-run home run, her third homer of the season.

“Nothing’s really changed, I’ve just trusted myself, trusted my coaches and my preparation,” said McLellan, who has hit a home run in three straight games. “My swing feels great, so as long as I just keep swinging at good pitches, I think it’ll keep working.”

Rothrock and the defense kept it zeros on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth when she struck out UNF centerfielder Hallie Langford looking with an Osprey on each base.

The Gators’ shutout didn’t last much longer as UNF plated three in the fifth, two coming off a Bella Cimino two-run home run.

After pitching into the sixth, UNF starting pitcher Taylor Cook would be relieved by Kate Peters, who gave up a home run to the first batter she faced, Erickson, her fourth home run of the season.

The teams play in Jacksonville on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Florida will come back to Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium this weekend for another home tournament, this time against Longwood (1-7), Lindenwood (5-3) and Middle Tennessee (2-7).

