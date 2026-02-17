Two Gators Named SEC Track and Field Freshman of the Week

Two Florida Track & Field freshmen have earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors following their record-setting performances last weekend.

Kelvin Cheruiyot, a freshman from Samitui, Kenya, claimed the SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week honor after winning the 5000m at the Husky Classic in Seattle.

In the race, Cheruiyot ran a conference-leading 13:15.57, setting a new men’s 5000m facility record at the Dempsey Indoor Center.

This is Cheruiyot’s second school record, previously smashing a 34-year-old record in the men’s 3000m with a 7:47.45 at the Razorback Invitational. The honor marks his first SEC weekly award of the indoor season and his fifth honor of his career.

Claire Stegall, a freshman from Nolensville, Tennessee, earned the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honor following her record-breaking performance at the BU Valentine Invitational in Boston, alongside Georgia’s Adaejah Hodge.

Stegall ran a record-setting 4:25.91 in the Women’s Mile, claiming the title as the fastest women’s miler in SEC history. With this time, she ranks No.16 on the all-time collegiate indoor list.

The high school 7-time state champion in track and 3-time state champion in cross country began her collegiate career with a first-place finish at her indoor debut in the Jimmy Carnes Invitational, where she ran the 1000m with a time of 15:12.70.

The No. 12/13 Gators will return to the track for the SEC Championships Feb. 26-28 in College Station, Texas.

