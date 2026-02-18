Buchholz Baseball Falls to North Marion in Extra Innings

Buchholz baseball, the two-time state runner-up, suffered its third loss of the season Tuesday to Citra North Marion in eight innings, 5-2, at Bobcat Park.

The Bobcats (1-3) started strong in the first inning. Starting pitcher Dion Wilburn struck out the first batter he faced, walked the second and then later picked off a runner at first base to get out of trouble.

“We got a good start from Dion Wilburn,” Buchholz coach Chris Malphurs said.

Buchholz tallied two runs on three hits in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Junior shortstop Hudson Sapp’s two-run single brought home senior Blake Brewer and junior Roen Kresak, who led the team with two hits.

However, the Bobcats managed only three hits and didn’t score again the remainder of the game.

“Our game plan all year is to try and find a way to get some runs, we’re struggling offensively right now,” Malphurs said.

North Marion (3-1) struck out all three Buchholz batters in the second inning.

Buchholz’s two-run lead was smashed in the fourth inning when North Marion drilled a homer and a double. A balk by Wilburn allowed a run to score to tie the game at 2-2.

Senior Aidan Kastensmidt, a Jacksonville University commit, entered the mound for Buchholz in the fifth inning. He struck out seven, allowed four hits and three runs in three innings.

A quiet three innings after North Marion’s run in the fourth forced the game to veer into extra innings. Buchholz gave up two singles, a double and intentionally walked a batter in the eighth in allowing the Colts to score three runs for the 5-2 lead.

The Bobcats couldn’t bounce back in their half of the eighth.

“We’re not scoring enough runs. Our guys know it. Our coaches know it. I know it. We’ve got to find a way to get better,” Malphurs said.

Buchholz will try to scrounge up its second win of the season Thursday against the Forest Wildcats (1-3) starting at 7 p.m. in Ocala.

