Florida Defense Embraces 4-2-5 Overhaul Ahead of 2026

The Florida Gators’ defense will look different this season as new linebackers coach Greg Gasparato begins adding his own wrinkles to defensive coordinator Brad White’s scheme, with a focus on getting the team’s best players on the field in as many ways as possible.

Last season, the Gators ranked third-worst in the SEC, allowing over 376 yards per game. While they had one of the best defensive lines in the country on paper, guys like Caleb Banks, George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp were lost to the draft.

Gasparato and White plan on using a 4-2-5 hybrid scheme compared to last year’s 3-4 look.

“We’re going to try and put our best players on the field,” Gasparato said. “You find a way to get your best players on the field, and it really doesn’t matter how. You find out who does what well and put them in positions to succeed. You’re going to see guys set up in positions that maybe you haven’t seen them line up in.”

Gasparato plans to teach all of his defensive players how to play multiple positions, something he has done at all coaching levels. He believes that it sets them up for success at the next level, where players can fulfill multiple responsibilities.

Gasparato followed Gators coach Jon Sumrall to Florida from Tulane after a successful season in New Orleans, where they earned a College Football Playoff birth in their second season with the Green Wave. He has served as Sumrall’s defensive coordinator for three seasons and now becomes Sumrall’s linebackers coach in Gainesville.

“It’s a big deal to me, and it’s a reflection of our relationship and the trust we’ve built over the last three years together,” Gasparato said. “I’m just looking forward to doing whatever I need to do to help this team win.”

Gasparato has the opportunity to coach Gators’ standout linebacker Myles Graham, who returned to Florida for his junior season. Graham led the Gators in tackles last season with 76 tackles and tallied two sacks.

“Myles has been fantastic; he’s a leader. He’s got the respect of the locker room,” Gasparato said. “That’s something that when you’re coming from the outside, coming in, you try to observe and see who the guys listen to and gravitate towards. Myles is a leader who’s earned the respect of his teammates.

“Everything he does, he goes 100 miles an hour; he tries to be the first at what he does, first one in the building. He’s unbelievably smart, and football comes very naturally to him.”

Florida’s linebacker core also returns some veterans, such as Aaron Chiles and Jaden Robinson. Chiles totaled 75 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in his two seasons as a Gator. Robinson has 107 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in his Florida career.

“Jaden has been awesome, he’s picking up this defense really well. He’s someone I think you could see playing multiple positions for us, both in the box and potentially at SAM backer,” Gasparato said. “I did not expect him [Aaron] to move as well as he does. He’s a 240-pound backer, very physical, and it’s been amazing how efficiently he moves.”

Florida’s linebacker core is eager to win and get better, according to Gasparato. His goal is to meet each player where they are at and bring them all up as a cohesive group. For a coach who has never coached in the SEC, Gasparato plans to push his players to the limit.

“These guys chose to play linebacker in the SEC; it’s going to cost what it costs. You want to be great? I’ve never seen a Rolls-Royce or Lamborghini go on sale. You might get something else 20% off, but if you want to be elite, it’s going to cost what it costs,” said Gasparato.

