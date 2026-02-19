Florida Lacrosse Dominates Scotland in Exhibition Rout

Gators lacrosse defeated Scotland’s national team in Wednesday’s exhibition game, 19-8.

While the game may not have affected Florida’s standing, it showcased the team’s burgeoning young talent. Gators coach Amanda O’Leary enjoyed the fun experience of playing an international team and shared excitement for the opportunity it presented to the underclassmen.

“For those who haven’t necessarily seen the field as of yet, it was a great audition,” O’Leary said.

The starters for the game were not Florida’s traditional players, like Theresa Bragg or Clark Hamilton, but mainly underclassmen getting their first taste of collegiate play – and they took advantage.

Freshmen Kennedy Richardson, Alexa Stone, Jameson Swords and redshirt freshman Sophia Cardella had their first goals as Gators, with Richardson having her first career start as well. Freshman Maya Soskin also made her starting debut at goalkeeper, ending the night with two saves.

The Gators attacked the goal and looked to score on every possession. They outshot Scotland the entire game, 39 to 19. Florida’s offensive aggression forced Scotland to foul, unable to stop the Gators weaving around their defender.

“I thought our fight and them getting up and down the field was great,” O’Leary said.

Scotland struggled to stop senior attacker Ava Tighe. In her first appearance this season, Tighe had four goals, getting her second career hat trick in the first half and setting a new career best in goals.

Sophomore Ryann Frechette was also a problem for Scotland. She mirrored Tighe with four goals, setting a career high and notching her first hat trick as a Gator.

Florida also improved in draw controls this game after struggling in that area to start the season. The Gators won 22 of 29 draw controls, increasing offensive possessions and opportunities to capitalize on. They will need to recreate this level of production throughout the season to ensure their opponents do not get more chances on offense, like in their loss against Michigan.

Despite not seeing the field, the veterans and starters contributed to the game, specifically the team’s energy.

“They’re doing the Macarena when Ava scored,” she said. “I think it’s indicative of our team culture that the support is certainly there for everyone.”

The regular season continues Saturday as Florida travels to play No. 7 Clemson. The Tigers are currently 3-1, only losing to the No. 4/5 Stanford Cardinals by one goal.

“They’re a fantastic team, and we’re going to really need to bring our best game,” O’Leary said.

