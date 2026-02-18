It was a tug of war in the regular-season softball opener Tuesday between city rivals Gainesville High and Buchholz. The host Hurricanes fell to the Bobcats 5-4.

The teams made it interesting by playing almost an entire second game that finally came to a close in the 10th inning.

Gainesville High was in the driver’s seat for most of the night, with pitcher Leanna Bourdage, a Texas A&M commit, at the helm. Bourdage retired nine batters in the first five innings with zero earned runs while protecting a 1-0 lead.

However, the flood gates burst open for the Hurricanes in the top of the sixth.

A series of unfortunate events began when Buchholz center fielder Summer Hay laid down a bunt that was mishandled by GHS third baseman Adriana Koralewski. The Bobcats evened the game at 1-1 after a wild pitch allowed Hay to score.

Another Buchholz bunt drove in shortstop Jordyn Cooper from third to take the 2-1 lead. Cooper was called safe after Bourdage fielded the bunt and attempted to make the play at home.

The Hurricanes continued its downward spiral in the sixth after first baseman Brooke Parker had to exit the game after sustaining a shoulder injury during a collision with a base runner at first. A strikeout from Bourdage finally ended the disastrous stretch for Gainesville.

In the bottom of the sixth, catcher Roxy Walsh kept the ‘Canes alive with a sacrifice bunt to tie the game 2-2 and send it into extra innings.

The Bobcats responded by taking the lead 3-2 in the seventh after designated player Jordyn McClain scored off an overthrow to first by Bourdage.

But the game was far from over.

Hurricanes center fielder Emma Barton connected for a line drive to left field in the home seventh that drove in the tying run at 3-3.

Gainesville’s defense was determined in the top of the eighth in going three up and three down with two strikeouts delivered by Bourdage.

A walk-in run put the Bobcats back up 4-3 in the ninth, but the deadlocked return at 4-4 when GHS scored on a sacrifice fly.

Buchholz took the lead for good in the 10th at 5-4 and Gainesville failed to respond.

Despite the loss, Bourdage had a stellar performance with 14 strikeouts. Bobcats’ pitcher Madison Hooper recorded five strikeouts.

“Leanna did a great job pitching tonight,” GHS coach Chris Chronister said. “She only gave up one hit in 10 innings. If you pitch that well you should get a win, but there were too many defensive mistakes and we just need to hit the ball better.”

The Hurricanes committed four errors, but did outhit the Bobcats 8-1.

“We have to continue to work hard, knowing that we can push through,” Bourdage said. “Obviously, we didn’t come out with this win, but it doesn’t define our season.”

Gainesville travels to Trenton on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game against the Tigers (1-0).

