Home Run Barrage Propels No. 4 Florida Softball Past UNF

No. 4 Florida showed the power of its bats Wednesday as the Gators (14-0) blew past the University of North Florida Ospreys 10-0 in five innings.

The Ospreys (11-3) could not handle the powerful Gators offense as four of Florida’s batters combined for five home runs at UNF Softball Complex.

Captain Ava Brown (4-0) started in the circle for the Gators on her 21st birthday. The junior pitcher controlled the game from the beginning, pitching all five innings and allowing two hits with two strikeouts.

“I just want to be able to trust myself and my teammates,” Brown said when asked about what she will carry into the rest of the season. “I need to trust my preparation a little bit better and trust my pitches.”

Florida wasted no time getting started in the first inning, when senior catcher/1B Jocelyn Erickson got the Gators on the board with a two-run moonshot to right center field. They weren’t done in the first, as senior shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan hit a solo home run out to right field to give the Gators a 3-0 lead in the first.

The dominance continued in the second inning as reigning NFCA Player of the Week Kendall Grover roped a two-run homer to right center field to give the Gators a 5-0 lead. Brown took her dominance in the circle to the plate as she followed Grover up with yet another two-run home run to left field, putting Florida one away from a potential run-rule victory,

All nine of Florida’s batters went up to bat in both the first and second inning.

The Gators put the nail in the coffin in the bottom of the fourth inning, as an RBI single by sophomore infielder Gabi Comia scored one run, extending Florida’s lead to eight.

The cherry on top was Erickson’s solo home run in the top of the fifth, marking her fourth career multi home run game of her career. McLellan added another run late in the fifth from an RBI double, making it a 10-0 ball game.

Florida’s 14 game unbeaten streak gives them its best start to a season since the 2022 season when it started 16-0.

The Gators host the Florida Tournament starting Friday against the Longwood Lancers (1-7) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.

Category: College Softball, Feature Sports News, Gator Sports, Gators Softball