Florida’s Anita Bottazzo Wins First Program SEC 100 Breast Gold Since 2007

Anita Bottazzo climbed out of the pool victorious this Wednesday and had more than a gold medal. She made history. The Florida sophomore became the first swimmer since 2007 to win the SEC women’s 100-yard breaststroke, touching the wall in 57.11 seconds at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships Wednesday, extending Florida’s SEC league-best in the event.

She entered the final as the swimmer to watch. Bottazzo set the program’s 100-yard breaststroke record in 57.49 seconds at the UGA Fall Invitational, but needed a strong performance once again to secure victory. Tennessee’s McKenzie Siroky stayed within reach through the first 50 yards. At the halfway mark, Botazzo found another gear and finished it. Siroke finished second in 57.62 seconds, followed by Tennessee’s teammate Simone Moll in 58.47 seconds. The win gave Florida its first gold of the meet and locked in her NCAA Championships qualifying time for next month.

The last Florida swimmer to win the SEC title in the 100 breaststroke was Caroline Burckle in 2007. Burckle went on to become one of the most accomplished athletes in program history, earning two NCAA titles and being named the 2008 NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year. Her SEC win came during a stretch when Florida claimed three straight conference championships in the event, reinforcing the program’s strength in the breaststroke.

Bottazzo’s win ends a 19-year gap and makes her the seventh Gator to capture the SEC title in the 100 breaststroke. Florida now owns 12 conference championships in the event, the most in SEC history.

With the SEC Championships still underway, Bottazzo’s swim sets the tone for the rest of the week and gives Florida something to build on before NCAAs. The NCAA Championship for women’s swimming starts March 18.

