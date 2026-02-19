Tears to Triumph: Kyle Jones is Flying Again for Gators Baseball

Speed and agility make Kyle Jones a no-fly zone in the outfield. The Gators center fielder’s twitchiness allows him to chase down nearly any ball hit his way.

Nearly a year ago, however, Jones was temporarily grounded on Feb. 28, after he laid out for a blooper to center, securing the catch in Florida’s win against Miami.

The grass stain left on his jersey would fade, but the damage remained for months. He had torn his shoulder.

“I remember when I found out it was torn, I sat in my truck and I just cried and cried and cried,” Jones said. “Everything you work for is just taken from you, like that.”

Playing baseball in blue and orange became a dream realized last season in the Stetson transfer’s debut season for the Gators.

That dream was put on hold after making only four starts on the season, tallying one double, three runs, two RBIs and a walk. Defensively, he was perfect across the six chances he saw, including his diving effort that led to the injury.

He’s off to a hot start five games into the season after Wednesday’s 9-3 win, but the journey to pick up a bat again turned nearly impossible in an instant from surgery and a lengthy rehab process that tested his mental and physical strength.

“Once you go under that knife, you just lose all strength,” Jones said. “It was tough.”

For the first time in over a decade, Jones dealt with an issue nearly 40% to 50% of collegiate athletes face – sustaining at least one injury that requires medical attention or participation restriction during their careers, according to The Sport Journal.

In addition to physical challenges, mental health issues may arise like depression and anxiety, said Dr. Matt Seitz, a local sports psychologist based in Gainesville.

“We tell athletes they are more than a baseball player, but if you’re doing something 40 hours a week for 15 years, sometimes the trope can sound a little hollow,” Seitz said.

For Jones, going through physical therapy, lifting one-pound weights, and being unable to take batting practice with his teammates was all new. For the first time in his playing career, which dates back to five years old, he was sidelined on his longest break to date.

Luckily, Jones had full support, not needing to complete rehab alone. Florida second baseman Cade Kurland suffered a similar injury in the same series against Miami. While signs initially pointed to Kurland’s return before the season’s end, reality also cut his campaign short.

Jones emphasized he would never wish a serious injury on anyone, but having a teammate to rely on — someone who understands — can make a difference during recovery.

“We did PT together, we did everything together,” Jones said. “Knowing he had my back and I had his back, and we were going to do it together.”

Seitz added: “Community matters. I think empathy and leaning on each other matters. Friendship is a key source of getting through any injury.”

Even though Jones wasn’t lifting heavy while recovering from his shoulder injury, once he was cleared, he refocused on his strengths — speed and agility. Jones worked closely with Gators baseball head strength and conditioning coach Shawn Burke.

“The important part for him was keeping that speed and developing that speed and athleticism so he didn’t lose that,” Burke said. “We would sprint two to three times a week. The important thing for him was to get as much volume of speed training.”

Once Jones was fully cleared to resume action, it wasn’t about rushing back immediately. He went from hours of hitting practice before injury to just hitting 25 balls off a tee. While he maintained his speed and agility, questions loomed about his strength entering the 2026 season.

However, those questions only lingered for a short time.

“Kyle looks really good coming back from that shoulder surgery,” Burke said. “He’s hitting balls really hard,”

After a long rehabilitation process, Jones has come out swinging during his 2026 campaign. In five games, Jones has nine hits, five doubles and seven RBIs, and in Florida’s 12-2 Tuesday win at Stetson – he experienced his full circle moment.

In the top of the fifth inning, with the bases loaded, Jones stood in the batter’s box he once occupied as a Hatter and crushed a ball over the fence at the park he used to call home. His grand slam put the Gators up 11-2, marking his first career home run with the Gators.

With Jones’ hot start and his new role as one of the Gators’ leading hitters, the staff’s goal is to ensure he stays healthy for the remainder of the season.

“We’re still developing our strength, speed and power, but the biggest thing for a player at this level is availability,” Burke said.

With a new season comes a new outlook for Jones, who understands the blessing of the game he plays.

“At one point you’re in a sling, you can’t do anything physical,” Jones said. “When that gets taken away from you … you look at things differently.

“I’m super thankful that we made it through, and here we are. I appreciate being able to do what I do every day more than I did before.”

