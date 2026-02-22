P.K. Yonge Boys Basketball Falls Short in Region Semifinal

The boys basketball season came to an end for P.K. Yonge on Saturday after a 65-36 loss to The First Academy Royals in the Class 2A region semifinal.

The two seed Royals (19-10) entered the game on a defensive tear, holding opponents under 35 points in their last three games. They move on to the region finals at top seed Jacksonville Providence School (26-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

It’s the second straight season the Blue Wave (13-14) were eliminated from the FHSAA playoffs in Orlando. Last season they were eliminated by The Master’s Academy in the quarterfinals, 80-48.

Since the 2023-24 season, P.K. Yonge hasn’t managed to finish with a .500 record or better.

The Blue Wave’s season was filled with ups and downs. The team struggled to a 6-12 start before winning seven of its last eight games. The late-season surge proved the roster could compete under pressure, as the Blue Wave matured during the final month of play.

Looking toward next season, the Blue Wave will likely lean on a young core led by freshman Jayden Harriott, who finished with a 12.2-point per game average. Rising senior Decedric Sowell led the team in scoring at 13.0 per game. Eugene Hall will enter his senior season as well, looking to develop his post skills further after averaging eight points and eight rebounds per game.

With Hall and Sowell returning as veteran leaders, the roster will have the experience necessary to navigate a difficult 2A schedule. The Gainesville school has a young foundation to build upon for future success.

Category: High School Sports, PK Yonge High School