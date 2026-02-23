Florida Moves into Top 10 in Baseball Rankings

No. 10 Florida Gators baseball moved into the top 10 in the newest D1 baseball rankings after sweeping Kennesaw State. The Gators (7-1) are one of six ranked SEC schools, including No.2 LSU, No.3 Texas, No.4 Mississippi, No.6 Arkansas and No. Auburn.

“Good teams figure out a way to win even when you don’t play as well as you should,” coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “That was obviously a good example of what today was like.”

Gators starter Liam Peterson opened the series with a bounce-back start after struggling against UAB. Peterson pitched 5.1 innings, recording 12 strikeouts while allowing only one hit and two walks. The Gators offense was powered by two homers from Ethan Suroweic in the 9-3 win.

Saturday, Florida dominated, winning 11-0 in a seven-inning mercy rule. Aidan King started on the mound for the Gators and pitched six innings, allowing five hits alongside his five strikeouts.

In the Sunday matinee, Florida battled in a 12-9 win. The Gators scored eight straight runs between the fifth to eighth innings to take a 12-5 lead. But the Owls fought back in the ninth and scored four runs, not enough to take the win.

After starting the season with three unranked series, Florida will face its first ranked opponent this weekend against No.17 Miami (9-0) in Coral Gables. Miami moved up from No.23 after sweeping Lafayette.

“Gotta go out there and give your best,” starter Cooper Walls said. “Might get a little chirpy out there, but got to stay all composed and got to ultimately do a job for your team. I think it’ll be good for us.”

The Gators will face FIU in a midweek series Feb. 24-25 before they head to Miami this weekend.

