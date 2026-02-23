Undefeated Florida Softball Moves Up to No. 6 in Softball America Rankings

Sitting at a perfect 19-0, the Florida Gators softball team continues its best start to a season since 2016.

Following a weekend sweep in the Florida Tournament, the Gators jumped two spots to No. 6 in the latest Softball America rankings announced Monday. Florida is one of six SEC teams in the top ten, sitting behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Arkansas while standing just a spot above Oklahoma.

In this past weekend’s tournament, the Gators defeated Middle Tennessee, Lindenwood and Longwood by a combined score of 45-4 across five outings, including four run-rule victories and four shutouts.

In the last game against Middle Tennessee on Sunday, junior pitcher Keagan Rothrock tossed a complete-game shutout while recording a career-high 11 strikeouts.

Junior Ava Brown had an impressive game against Lindenwood on Saturday. She also had a complete-game shutout, marking her second consecutive in two starts. She finished with a career-high seven strikeouts while surrendering just two hits and zero walks in five frames. Her two-way dominance was on full display adding a solo home run in the victory.

Florida will aim to keep their perfect record alive in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California starting Thursday at 8 p.m.

