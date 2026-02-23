Skip to main content
UF's Ava Brown (00) runs home after hitting the first home run of the softball game against Jacksonville University at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on Wednesday. (Kaley Mantz/WRUF)

Undefeated Florida Softball Moves Up to No. 6 in Softball America Rankings

February 23, 2026

Sitting at a perfect 19-0, the Florida Gators softball team continues its best start to a season since 2016.

Following a weekend sweep in the Florida Tournament, the Gators jumped two spots to No. 6 in the latest Softball America rankings announced Monday. Florida is one of six SEC teams in the top ten, sitting behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Arkansas while standing just a spot above Oklahoma.

In this past weekend’s tournament, the Gators defeated Middle Tennessee, Lindenwood and Longwood by a combined score of 45-4 across five outings, including four run-rule victories and four shutouts.

In the last game against Middle Tennessee on Sunday, junior pitcher Keagan Rothrock tossed a complete-game shutout while recording a career-high 11 strikeouts. 

Junior Ava Brown had an impressive game against Lindenwood on Saturday. She also had a complete-game shutout, marking her second consecutive in two starts. She finished with a career-high seven strikeouts while surrendering just two hits and zero walks in five frames. Her two-way dominance was on full display adding a solo home run in the victory.

Florida will aim to keep their perfect record alive in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California starting Thursday at 8 p.m. 

